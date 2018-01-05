People On Twitter Prepare For Trump's Second Year With #TrumpMovieSequels

With multiple staff shake-ups, many unsettling tweets, and even a few indictments of former aides, President Donald Trump’s first year in office was pretty rough. As the second year gets underway, Americans are understandably curious and likely a bit concerned about what another year of Trump will mean for the country.
For HuffPost Comedy’s weekly hashtag game, we decided to look at his second year as somewhat of a sequel. Unfortunately, if movie sequel history is any indication, Trump’s second year will feature a lot of poorly thought out decisions, cost more money than it’s worth, and be altogether worse than the first.
Here are some of the best of #TrumpMovieSequel!