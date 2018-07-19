LIFE
07/19/2018 07:53 pm ET

People Are Tweeting The Dumbest Things They Believed About Life At 18

"I thought I should get the senior discount because I was a senior in high school."
headshot
By Brittany Wong

With age comes great wisdom ― but that age is not 18. 

On Thursday, people on Twitter shared some of the most hilariously misguided beliefs they held as high schoolers using the hashtag #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18. Below, we’ve gathered up 28 of the funniest.  

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Brittany Wong
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Teenagers Stupid
People Are Tweeting The Dumbest Things They Believed About Life At 18
CONVERSATIONS