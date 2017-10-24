COMEDY
10/24/2017 04:10 pm ET

Twitter Earned So Many Gold Stars Playing #TrumpDayCareActivities

"Draft dodgeball," anyone?

By Andy McDonald

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) called President Trump “untruthful,” ending his message with the hashtag #AlertTheDaycareStaff.

Corker’s tweet doubles down on a previous Twitter joke he made back on Oct. 8, when he called the White House an “adult day care center.”

We were honestly curious what a day care center for Donald Trump would look like, so for HuffPost Comedy’s hashtag game this week, we played #TrumpDayCareActivities. Here are some of the very best!

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Andy McDonald
Comedy Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Bob Corker Hashtags
Twitter Earned So Many Gold Stars Playing #TrumpDayCareActivities

CONVERSATIONS