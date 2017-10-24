Twitter Earned So Many Gold Stars Playing #TrumpDayCareActivities

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) called President Trump “untruthful,” ending his message with the hashtag #AlertTheDaycareStaff.
Corker’s tweet doubles down on a previous Twitter joke he made back on Oct. 8, when he called the White House an “adult day care center.”
We were honestly curious what a day care center for Donald Trump would look like, so for HuffPost Comedy’s hashtag game this week, we played #TrumpDayCareActivities. Here are some of the very best!
The 3 R’s:-— St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) October 24, 2017
Reading
Riting
Racism#TrumpDayCareActivities pic.twitter.com/6FoolO7MOI
Drawing really tiny turkeys. #TrumpDayCareActivities @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/1a6YvhpuhB— CK (@charley_ck14) October 24, 2017
Fake News Story Time #TrumpDayCareActivities @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/wtyYqRFQq9— Jillian (@Pheramuse) October 24, 2017
Pin the Crime on the Immigrant #TrumpDayCareActivities @HuffPostComedy— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) October 24, 2017
Draft Dodgeball#TrumpDayCareActivities— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) October 24, 2017
Tiny finger painting @HuffPostComedy #TrumpDayCareActivities— David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) October 24, 2017
Red Rover Red Rover send Russia Right Over #TrumpDayCareActivities— Leanna Renee (@leannuh_renay) October 24, 2017
Bullying Corker for his lunch money #TrumpDayCareActivities— Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) October 24, 2017
Find Puerto Rico on the map day. #TrumpDayCareActivities— Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) October 24, 2017
Paste Eating #TrumpDayCareActivities @HuffPostComedy— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) October 24, 2017
Guess who is the President of the U.S. Virgin Islands #TrumpDayCareActivities pic.twitter.com/azYLGMcLlh— Pumpkinteau Jones (@SadlyCatless) October 24, 2017
#TrumpDayCareActivities Story time with Sarah. pic.twitter.com/gTpjxBajlU— 👻 mmmmK (@RedPenRants) October 24, 2017
Pointing out that the coloring books are fake #TrumpDayCareActivities— Luke, Ghoul ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) October 24, 2017
Building a wall out of Legos and making the Lego company pay for it. @HuffPostComedy #TrumpDayCareActivities— Orangina Boo Beena (@LaNaranjaMala) October 24, 2017
Baa Baa White Sheep #TrumpDayCareActivities— ChristianChristensen (@ChrChristensen) October 24, 2017
Unlearning about nature #TrumpDayCareActivities pic.twitter.com/eY8sExlGdr— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 24, 2017
Spin the moral compass#TrumpDayCareActivities pic.twitter.com/WkpDRvkGp3— cassandracarolina (@cassandra17lina) October 24, 2017
Soviet Says #TrumpDayCareActivities @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/hIn5Gf4G8U— Kirsten Clark (@KirstenAClark) October 24, 2017
#TrumpDayCareActivities @HuffPostComedy— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) October 24, 2017
Keebler Cookies And Milk pic.twitter.com/3IN3m2PyZT
