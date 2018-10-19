POLITICS
10/19/2018 03:54 am ET

Twitter Explodes After 'Psychopath' Donald Trump Cheers Body-Slamming Of Reporter

The president's comments were criticized as "shocking and chilling."
By Lee Moran

President Donald Trump sparked anger on social media after he praised a GOP congressman’s assault of a reporter.

Trump celebrated Rep. Greg Gianforte’s (R-Mont.) May 2017 attack on Guardian journalist Ben Jacobs during a rally in Missoula, Montana, on Thursday.

“Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my kind of guy,” Trump told the crowd.

Following the 2017 attack, Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

Trump’s quip was immediately condemned on Twitter, with many commenters noting how it came amid tensions rising over the disappearance of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
