Twitter Rips Hillary-Bashing Susan Sarandon For Women-Unite Speech At Golden Globes

Twitter jeered actress Susan Sarandon during Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony that cheered female empowerment amid Hollywood’s sexual misconduct scandal. Her praise for “all these women standing up for each other” revived hard feelings, because Sarandon supported Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic race for president, then voted for third-party candidate Jill Stein instead of Clinton in the general election against Donald Trump.
In a recent interview with The Guardian, Sarandon continued to criticize Clinton, calling her a “very very dangerous” opportunist, and saying “we would be at war” if she were president.
Sarandon on Sunday joined Geena Davis onstage in a reunion of the classic road flick “Thelma and Louise.” Before they presented the award for best actor in a dramatic film, the pair did a comedic bit about how far women have come, with Davis telling Sarandon that their film “fixed everything.”
“Um, yeah, I don’t think we fixed quite everything, actually, it’s been 25 years,” Sarandon said. “But, tonight, we have all of these women standing up for each other, and the men, too.”
People also went after Sarandon for what some deemed to be dismissive comments about the sexual misconduct accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback.
Even Sarandon’s outfit, on a night when many women wore black to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood and elsewhere, caught flak.
