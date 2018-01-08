Twitter Rips Hillary-Bashing Susan Sarandon For Women-Unite Speech At Golden Globes

Twitter jeered actress Susan Sarandon during Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony that cheered female empowerment amid Hollywood’s sexual misconduct scandal. Her praise for “all these women standing up for each other” revived hard feelings, because Sarandon supported Bernie Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the Democratic race for president, then voted for third-party candidate Jill Stein instead of Clinton in the general election against Donald Trump.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Sarandon continued to criticize Clinton, calling her a “very very dangerous” opportunist, and saying “we would be at war” if she were president.

Please welcome @SusanSarandon and Geena Davis to the #GoldenGlobes stage to present Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama. pic.twitter.com/59vynCb8tg — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Sarandon on Sunday joined Geena Davis onstage in a reunion of the classic road flick “Thelma and Louise.” Before they presented the award for best actor in a dramatic film, the pair did a comedic bit about how far women have come, with Davis telling Sarandon that their film “fixed everything.”

“Um, yeah, I don’t think we fixed quite everything, actually, it’s been 25 years,” Sarandon said. “But, tonight, we have all of these women standing up for each other, and the men, too.”

Cue social media:

Susan Sarandon talking about women standing up for women is RICH #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Drq7SJuUZV — RicanInBoston 🏳️‍🌈 (@RicanInBoston2) January 8, 2018

Queasy watching Susan Sarandon sort of trying to be part of this. — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) January 8, 2018

Boy that was infuriating when Susan Sarandon stood there championing women while she did everything she could to sabotage Hillary. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/og8e30TAI4 — trevor dorn (@trevordorn) January 8, 2018

Susan Sarandon on stage talking about all women supporting each other...



I can’t... 🤐 — Emmy Ruiz (@emmyruiz) January 8, 2018

Susan Sarandon is presenting Best Actor because we all know how much she hates the thought of a woman winning. — Sam Haines (@naomitwatts) January 8, 2018

Watching Susan Sarandon talking about supporting other women like this......... #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rs0aF4AhhI — Edo Soros (@EdoSoros) January 8, 2018

People also went after Sarandon for what some deemed to be dismissive comments about the sexual misconduct accusations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback.

Susan Sarandon is wearing black but remember what she said about Harvey Weinstein and James Toback: pic.twitter.com/8OFdwB8Eog — Celia (@_celia_marie_) January 7, 2018

Even Sarandon’s outfit, on a night when many women wore black to protest sexual harassment in Hollywood and elsewhere, caught flak.

susan sarandon wearing a white shirt bc she always has to be a little bit of an asshole — Joanna Rothkopf (@joannarothkopf) January 8, 2018

Again, social media didn’t hesitate to point fingers.