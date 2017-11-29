Twitter Responds Perfectly After Marvel Editor-In-Chief Exposed For Posing As Asian

After news broke that Marvel’s new editor-in-chief, C.B. Cebulski, had posed as a Japanese comic book writer for a year, Twitter decided to use its powers for good.

People shared their favorite Asian writers through the hashtag #ActualAsianComicWriters, started by activist Mark Tseng-Putterman.

The social media campaign was an effort to spotlight some true Asian trailblazers, rather than solely focus on Cebulski, a white man many accused of appropriating and profiting off of Asian culture. Cebulski acknowledged writing under the pseudonym Akira Yoshida in the early-2000s. “It wasn’t transparent, but it taught me a lot about writing, communication and pressure,” he said in a statement that called the issue “all old news.”

There were strong #ActualAsianComicWriters recommendations, from 2016 MacArthur fellow Gene Luen Yang to Marjorie Liu. And after reading through them, you might feel compelled to support real Asian talent as opposed to ... you know.

Check out tweets from #ActualAsianComicWriters below.

If you’re talking #ActualAsianComicWriters you should start with the one and only Larry Hama, one of the all time greats. pic.twitter.com/NVuUXfgPdA — Heidi MacDonald (@Comixace) November 29, 2017

We responded to "Yi-Fen Chou" with #ActualAsianPoets. It's only fair that white dude Marvel EIC C.B. Cebulski (aka Akira Yoshida) gets the same treatment.



Who are your favorite #ActualAsianComicWriters? I'll start with Marjorie Liu, who writes Monstress. pic.twitter.com/8kR4QTnmvA — Mark Tseng-Putterman (@tsengputterman) November 28, 2017

#ActualAsianComicWriters! (Part 2)



- Mooncakes by Suzanne Walker, Wendy Xu

- American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang

- Same Difference by Derek Kirk Kim

- Monstress by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda pic.twitter.com/OTXlLzKi9b — Lit CelebrAsian (@LitCelebrAsian) November 29, 2017

!!! my rec goes to mariko and jillian tamaki (@marikotamaki + @dirtbagg) who illustrate queer coming of age so tenderly/achingly pic.twitter.com/BwJQMLR7oo — JESS (@jessicasjiang) November 28, 2017

Some #ActualAsianComicWriters to check out:



• PASHMINA by Nidhi Chanani

• A DIFFERENT POND by Bao Phi & Thi Bui

• MONSTER by Naoki Urasawa

• BOXERS & SAINTS by Gene Luen Yang pic.twitter.com/rpTk2DrlTM — Books and Boba (@BooksandBoba) November 29, 2017