Twitter Responds Perfectly After Marvel Editor-In-Chief Exposed For Posing As Asian

After news broke that Marvel’s new editor-in-chief, C.B. Cebulski, had posed as a Japanese comic book writer for a year, Twitter decided to use its powers for good.
People shared their favorite Asian writers through the hashtag #ActualAsianComicWriters, started by activist Mark Tseng-Putterman.
The social media campaign was an effort to spotlight some true Asian trailblazers, rather than solely focus on Cebulski, a white man many accused of appropriating and profiting off of Asian culture. Cebulski acknowledged writing under the pseudonym Akira Yoshida in the early-2000s. “It wasn’t transparent, but it taught me a lot about writing, communication and pressure,” he said in a statement that called the issue “all old news.”
There were strong #ActualAsianComicWriters recommendations, from 2016 MacArthur fellow Gene Luen Yang to Marjorie Liu. And after reading through them, you might feel compelled to support real Asian talent as opposed to ... you know.
Check out tweets from #ActualAsianComicWriters below.