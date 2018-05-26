Twitter #PutStarWarsInOtherFilms And It Was Universally Entertaining

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” hits this weekend and even though that film is struggling a bit at the box office, Twitter would prefer if we could add “Star Wars” to every film. That might be a little overdoing it, but the end result of the Twitter game #PutStarWarsInOtherFilms makes a good argument.

On Friday, the internet forced the galaxy far, far away into the rest of our cinematic universe and, based on the early reviews of “Solo,” it may be our only hope for good “Star Wars” related entertainment this weekend.

Here are some of the best tweets from #PutStarWarsInOtherFilms:

Throw Jabba From The Train #PutStarWarsInOtherFilms — ⚾️☯️nAmyste😇💞😈 (@AAskelson) May 26, 2018

#PutStarWarsInOtherFilms

Lookin' For Love In Alderaan Places — Adam Busenlehner (@Adbusenlehner) May 26, 2018