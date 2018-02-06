Kylie Jenner Named Her Baby Stormi And People Have Thoughts

Break out your umbrellas and put on your rain boots because Stormi (Scott? Jenner?) is here, people.

Kylie Jenner announced her baby girl’s name Tuesday and posted a sweet photo of her daughter in a pink outfit on Instagram. Stormi is her first child with rapper Travis Scott.

The name was an unexpected choice, since there were rumors the 20-year-old would name her daughter Butterfly, or Mariposa (Spanish for “butterfly”) after Scott’s song, “Butterfly Effect.”

But naturally, people on Twitter had a lot of thoughts about the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner fam.

Kylie's disappearance from the media for the last 9 months was the calm before the stormi lol — megan fowler (@meganlfowlerr) February 6, 2018

Did Kylie name her daughter Stormi...like after her dog Normi🤔 — Tara Nicole (@Taranicole714) February 6, 2018

I don’t know why everyone is so surprised Kylie named her baby Stormi. It deadass wasn’t going to be called something boring like Brenda. — Jack Binstead (@JackBinstead) February 6, 2018

“Stormi” is a name you give your kid when you’re confident you’ll always ne so rich they’ll never have to get a job — erin ryan (@morninggloria) February 6, 2018

Some Twitter users liked it, especially those named Stormy or Stormi themselves. A lot of people weren’t fans of the name, though it’s probably more accurate to say they just don’t like the Kardashians.

The Kardashians must just close their eyes and point at the dictionary and whatever word they pick, they name their babies. #Stormi — Piques (@piques15) February 6, 2018

A lot of fans were upset that they wasted all their time on complicated butterfly theories to no avail.

Everyone was so certain Kylie’s baby was gonna he called Butterfly but she threw a massive curveball and named her Stormi. pic.twitter.com/34K6EPeZyB — guy fieri (@mimialiceg) February 6, 2018

turns out kylie named her baby stormi so where the fuck y’all get “ mariposa” from ?? pic.twitter.com/9WIEdIxr9Z — angelina (@ajasssminee) February 6, 2018

Others decided the Kardashian-Jenner family was trying to get into weather forecasts.

Kardashian/Jenner family gatherings will sound like a weather report when wrangling the kids. Is it Stormi? Naw it's just Reign Over by North Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Qcv3jLy8Cq — Lisa Hiser (@lisa_hiser) February 6, 2018

Somebody just said:

It will be Stormi with the chance of Reign in the North of Chicago.



I said: wait what



They replied with: it was a Dream pic.twitter.com/QhOlrCZLkJ — J O R I A (@jorialajoy) February 6, 2018

Kylie Jenner named her child Stormi so when I have a kid I'm going to name it Humiditi — Leah (@leahcieslewicz) February 6, 2018

North Chicago Storm. A weather forecast ! — Diane VH (@dvoyhalt) February 6, 2018

Others made references to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels, whose name has been in the news a lot lately. (Let’s try and remember we’re talking about a baby here, people.)

Stormy Daniels: I’m the world’s most popular Stormy!



Stormi Jenner: Hold my bottle — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) February 6, 2018

I really hope Kylie Jenner didn’t name her baby after Stormy Daniels. — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) February 6, 2018

Kyile Jenner named her daughter Stormi with an “I” so people wouldn’t know she was named after Stormy Daniels. pic.twitter.com/uah09Ssiqf — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) February 6, 2018

But most importantly, Stormi’s relatives seem to be big fans.

Meet my precious granddaughter Stormi! I love you endlessly 💕 💕💕 💕💕 #Repost @kyliejenner stormi 👼🏽 pic.twitter.com/YnhYsuCH0f — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 6, 2018