Trump Misspells Melania's Name In Welcome Home Tweet, Twitter Roars

Donald Trump was so excited to welcome the first lady home from the hospital that he misspelled his own wife’s name in a tweet Saturday.

And Twitter couldn’t be happier.

Trump referred to his wife as “Melanie” instead of Melania, as in “Melanie is doing and feeling really well” after treatment for a kidney condition. It was quickly corrected to Melania, but Twitterdom roared. (The first lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Melania was resting comfortably back home and in high spirits.)

“Melanie” quickly trended on Twitter. Most of the responses were on the order of “please tell us about this ’Melanie,‘” with others wondering if “she” had contacted Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti.

Check out the rest of the digs:

Wonderful. But do tell us more about this Melanie. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) May 19, 2018

Did you get Melanie out of the house in time? — Lawrence C (@LawrenceCowie) May 19, 2018

Melanie is probably someone else who signed an NDA. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 19, 2018

Melanie has already contacted Michael Avenatti. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 19, 2018

Nothing but respect for our incredible First Lady Melanie. pic.twitter.com/glmXUQdAn6 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 19, 2018

Melania Melania Melania.



Nope—it doesn’t autocorrect to Melanie. — Miriam Heddy 🔥 (@miri_iron) May 19, 2018

Donald Trump has had so many mistresses he can’t even remember his own wife’s name anymore. It’s not Melanie, you Dotard! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 19, 2018

I know Donald Trump is trying to upstage the Royal Wedding, but I think it’s rude that he got married to “Melanie” just five days after Melania vanished. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 19, 2018

When your husband calls you “Melanie” and that’s not your name: pic.twitter.com/xskWiDTroF — Protect Robert Mueller ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) May 19, 2018

I’m just relieved that he accidentally said Melanie and not Ivanka. — Sarcasticsapien (@Sarcasticsapien) May 19, 2018

I say Tomato you say Tomahto

I say Melania you Melanie

I say HIV you say HPV

Let's call the whole presidency off — NIK VENTURE (@NIK_VENTURE) May 19, 2018

Melanie is home in the White House. Donald, Jr. is heading to the Big House. https://t.co/aGCCb5z1q7 — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) May 19, 2018