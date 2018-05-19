Trump Misspells Melania's Name In Welcome Home Tweet, Twitter Roars

Donald Trump was so excited to welcome the first lady home from the hospital that he misspelled his own wife’s name in a tweet Saturday.
And Twitter couldn’t be happier.
Trump referred to his wife as “Melanie” instead of Melania, as in “Melanie is doing and feeling really well” after treatment for a kidney condition. It was quickly corrected to Melania, but Twitterdom roared. (The first lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Melania was resting comfortably back home and in high spirits.)
“Melanie” quickly trended on Twitter. Most of the responses were on the order of “please tell us about this ’Melanie,‘” with others wondering if “she” had contacted Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti.
Check out the rest of the digs: