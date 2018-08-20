Twitter Roasts Kanye West For Wearing Super Small Yeezy Slides

If you thought the Yeezy Mud Rat 500s looked like your dad’s lawn mowing shoes, just wait until you see what Kanye West wore to a recent wedding.
The “I Am a God” rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian, attended Two Chainz wedding in Miami over the weekend. While Kardashian wore yet another form-fitting latex neon dress that looked like it was sent from the future, Ye took an interesting approach to formal wedding attire.
West wore a Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton suit ― sans shirt ― and paired the look with socks and geriatric-like Yeezy slides. The slides looked roughly three sizes too small and somewhat inflatable.
It’s a look most wouldn’t even try to attempt. Though given the couple was in Miami, maybe West was just trying to copy the socks-and-sandals look some tourists wear.
Naturally, Twitter couldn’t get over how goofy the slides look:
But some people were fans of the look:
As one Twitter user pointed out, West clearly knows what he’s doing:
He’s also definitely obsessed with the slides, as the rapper and Yeezy designer even wore them in the water last week while he said he was on vacation:
The slides retail for $150 and come in both men and women’s styles (though they look like the exact same thing):
The shoes are basically as controversial as West’s latest song, “XTCY,” in which he said he wanted to “smash” Kardashian’s four sisters: Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.
“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them,” West rapped in the opening of the song. “Damn, those is your sisters / You did something unholy to them pictures.”
No word on whether the Kardashians approve of the rapper’s lyrics or his slides.