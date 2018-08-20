Twitter Roasts Kanye West For Wearing Super Small Yeezy Slides

Randy Holmes via Getty Images What are those, Kanye?

If you thought the Yeezy Mud Rat 500s looked like your dad’s lawn mowing shoes, just wait until you see what Kanye West wore to a recent wedding.

The “I Am a God” rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian, attended Two Chainz wedding in Miami over the weekend. While Kardashian wore yet another form-fitting latex neon dress that looked like it was sent from the future, Ye took an interesting approach to formal wedding attire.

West wore a Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton suit ― sans shirt ― and paired the look with socks and geriatric-like Yeezy slides. The slides looked roughly three sizes too small and somewhat inflatable.

MEGA Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Miami at a wedding on Saturday.

It’s a look most wouldn’t even try to attempt. Though given the couple was in Miami, maybe West was just trying to copy the socks-and-sandals look some tourists wear.

Naturally, Twitter couldn’t get over how goofy the slides look:

Is everybody just gonna disregard the fact that Kanye is wearing too small of slides? pic.twitter.com/ZP6Xb7TrAu — 𝒢abe (@gabeoryan) August 19, 2018

Kanye in the new Yeezy slides pic.twitter.com/z1vwoKAffe — Faith Choyce (@faithchoyce) August 19, 2018

Them Yeezy slides look like air mattresses — Glowla Darling (@missleighcarter) August 19, 2018

These come with a year supply of life alert pic.twitter.com/xEjIy7ezLN — peteyflocco (@JustTweetPete) August 18, 2018

But if Kanye was wearing his own yeezy slides why couldn’t he get a pair that fit him... lol — Mrs.Wade (@queentanax) August 19, 2018

yeezy slides on the left & orthotic slippers for old people on the right.



people are so fucking stupid pic.twitter.com/jymgnGZSx7 — NicoJuve (@JuveNico87) August 19, 2018

But some people were fans of the look:

I love the Yeezy slides.😍😍 — Mirranda Mokhine (@Thee_BabeMirraj) August 18, 2018

If you don't think I'm going to wear some size 7 Yeezy slides to the next wedding I go to you don't know me — In Line for ASTROWORLD KJ (@kjj704) August 19, 2018

u can’t tell me the yeezy slides don’t go hard in the coziest way — ratatouille type beat (@nickgrabes) August 18, 2018

As one Twitter user pointed out, West clearly knows what he’s doing:

Kanye is smart yo! Wearing his yeezy slides to 2chains wedding , knowing that all the blogs would talk about it. He doesn't even have to market those slides again, Everyone is talking about it. — Jessica nneka Duru (@_jessicaduru) August 19, 2018

He’s also definitely obsessed with the slides, as the rapper and Yeezy designer even wore them in the water last week while he said he was on vacation:

Yeezy slides on vacay pic.twitter.com/R819Sn9r3Z — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) August 13, 2018

The slides retail for $150 and come in both men and women’s styles (though they look like the exact same thing):

Yeezy Kanye West's Yeezy slides on his website.

The shoes are basically as controversial as West’s latest song, “XTCY,” in which he said he wanted to “smash” Kardashian’s four sisters: Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.