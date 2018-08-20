STYLE & BEAUTY
Twitter Roasts Kanye West For Wearing Super Small Yeezy Slides

"Them Yeezy slides look like air mattresses."
By Carly Ledbetter
What are those, Kanye?&nbsp;
Randy Holmes via Getty Images
If you thought the Yeezy Mud Rat 500s looked like your dad’s lawn mowing shoes, just wait until you see what Kanye West wore to a recent wedding. 

The “I Am a God” rapper and his wife, Kim Kardashian, attended Two Chainz wedding in Miami over the weekend. While Kardashian wore yet another form-fitting latex neon dress that looked like it was sent from the future, Ye took an interesting approach to formal wedding attire. 

West wore a Virgil Abloh-designed Louis Vuitton suit ― sans shirt ― and paired the look with socks and geriatric-like Yeezy slides. The slides looked roughly three sizes too small and somewhat inflatable. 

MEGA
It’s a look most wouldn’t even try to attempt. Though given the couple was in Miami, maybe West was just trying to copy the socks-and-sandals look some tourists wear. 

Naturally, Twitter couldn’t get over how goofy the slides look: 

But some people were fans of the look: 

As one Twitter user pointed out, West clearly knows what he’s doing:

He’s also definitely obsessed with the slides, as the rapper and Yeezy designer even wore them in the water last week while he said he was on vacation:

The slides retail for $150 and come in both men and women’s styles (though they look like the exact same thing): 

Yeezy
The shoes are basically as controversial as West’s latest song, “XTCY,” in which he said he wanted to “smash” Kardashian’s four sisters: Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. 

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of ’em / You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of them,” West rapped in the opening of the song. “Damn, those is your sisters / You did something unholy to them pictures.”

No word on whether the Kardashians approve of the rapper’s lyrics or his slides. 

