Twitter Hopes Steve Bannon’s Next Gig Is ‘Dancing With The Stars’

People on Twitter are hoping Steve Bannon quicksteps his way onto reality television.

On Friday, Bannon left his position at the White House, where he served as one of President Donald Trump’s senior advisors.

Soon after, “Dancing with the Stars” began trending on Twitter.

That’s because rumors have been circulating that former White House insiders Sean Spicer and Anthony Scaramucci were both offered a cha-cha chance to show off their sweet moves on the show, so the suggestion that Bannon would be offered a shot to win the coveted mirror ball trophy isn’t too far-fetched.

At the very least, it makes for some funny jokes. Here are the best of the bunch:

James Comey, Sean Spicer, Anthony Scaramucci, and now Steve Bannon-- how many White House exit contestants can Dancing with the Stars have? — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) August 18, 2017

Somewhere, right now, there's a meeting where they're dejectedly drawing straws for who gets stuck with Bannon as their partner on DWTS — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 18, 2017

Personally, I can't wait to see Steve Bannon on Dancing With the Stars in full Nazi regalia dancing to Ted Nugent. — beth can't with this (@bourgeoisalien) August 18, 2017

Reports are that Steve Bannon has chosen "Sweet Home Alabama" as his first song on "Dancing With The Stars". @realDonaldTrump @TheLeadCNN — Suneet Luthra (@sunmanfunnyman) August 18, 2017

Stephen Bannon is going to do well on Dancing With the Stars. I hear he's super flexible. And he's probably used to falling down. — Alt Fed Employee (@Alt_FedEmployee) August 18, 2017

"........Nah." - the casting agents of Dancing with the Stars when that Bannon call comes through — Jazmine Hughes (@jazzedloon) August 18, 2017