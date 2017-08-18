Twitter Hopes Steve Bannon’s Next Gig Is ‘Dancing With The Stars’

People on Twitter are hoping Steve Bannon quicksteps his way onto reality television.
On Friday, Bannon left his position at the White House, where he served as one of President Donald Trump’s senior advisors.
Soon after, “Dancing with the Stars” began trending on Twitter.
That’s because rumors have been circulating that former White House insiders Sean Spicer and Anthony Scaramucci were both offered a cha-cha chance to show off their sweet moves on the show, so the suggestion that Bannon would be offered a shot to win the coveted mirror ball trophy isn’t too far-fetched.
At the very least, it makes for some funny jokes. Here are the best of the bunch:
