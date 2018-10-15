Twitter Takes Umbrage At Trump's Umbrella Etiquette That Left Melania Uncovered

The simple act of boarding the Marine One helicopter to start the trip taking President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to Florida for a firsthand look at the damage caused by Hurricane Michael brought a storm of criticism on Twitter on Monday.

As the president and the first lady left the White House, he walked over to the TV cameras while holding their umbrella, leaving his wife behind and unprotected from the rain.

Twitter users immediately noticed that Trump’s move wasn’t the model of chivalry, and called him out on it.

Of course! His hairdo would be ruined

President Trump leaves Melania in the rain without an umbrella on their way to Florida -- and Twi... https://t.co/6xNWdHLPBU — becky trenor (@yurkiddingme) October 15, 2018

Of course, some Trump supporters put a different spin on what happened. Instead, they congratulated him for holding his own umbrella instead of having a Marine hold it for him ― and in one case used the incident to take a shot at his predecessor.

Hey where's the Marine at to hold the umbrella like Obama had, oh that's right Trump supports the Military and doesn't abuse them with meaning less tasks — Chuck Suders (@chuck41299) October 15, 2018