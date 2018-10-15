Twitter Takes Umbrage At Trump's Umbrella Etiquette That Left Melania Uncovered

The simple act of boarding the Marine One helicopter to start the trip taking President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to Florida for a firsthand look at the damage caused by Hurricane Michael brought a storm of criticism on Twitter on Monday.
As the president and the first lady left the White House, he walked over to the TV cameras while holding their umbrella, leaving his wife behind and unprotected from the rain.
Twitter users immediately noticed that Trump’s move wasn’t the model of chivalry, and called him out on it.
Of course, some Trump supporters put a different spin on what happened. Instead, they congratulated him for holding his own umbrella instead of having a Marine hold it for him ― and in one case used the incident to take a shot at his predecessor.