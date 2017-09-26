Twitter Took A Break From Nuclear War Talk To Imagine #MutantTrumpPowers

President Donald Trump has ramped up his warnings to North Korea, first threatening to “totally destroy” the country at the United Nations last week, then saying on Monday that “they won’t be around much longer” if their foreign minister echoes the thoughts of his leader Kim Jong Un.

This has obviously made some the world rather anxious since, you know, they’re all pretty happy being alive and not swimming in fallout. So the beautiful people of Twitter attempted to take their minds off of this dark but hopefully unlikely future to have some good old hashtag fun.