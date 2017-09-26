COMEDY
Twitter Took A Break From Nuclear War Talk To Imagine #MutantTrumpPowers

"Can default on a building in a single bound!"
By Andy McDonald

President Donald Trump has ramped up his warnings to North Korea, first threatening to “totally destroy” the country at the United Nations last week, then saying on Monday that “they won’t be around much longer” if their foreign minister echoes the thoughts of his leader Kim Jong Un.

This has obviously made some the world rather anxious since, you know, they’re all pretty happy being alive and not swimming in fallout. So the beautiful people of Twitter attempted to take their minds off of this dark but hopefully unlikely future to have some good old hashtag fun. 

For HuffPost Comedy’s hashtag game this week, we played #MutantTrumpPowers, and here are some of the very best!

