Trump Jokes Flood Twitter After FEMA’s First Presidential Alert System Test

Who dis?

On Wednesday at 2:18 p.m. Eastern time, cellphones across the nation collectively shrieked as the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducted a test of a new feature of its wireless emergency alert system.

The new presidential alerts will allow President Donald Trump to send messages about national emergencies directly to most Americans’ phones. The system also sends out AMBER alerts and warnings about extreme weather or other local emergencies.

Users can opt out of all the wireless emergency alerts except for the presidential ones, which are legally not allowed to be political in any way.

So, on Wednesday, the majority of people in the United States received a “presidential alert” that looked a little like this:

And although it wasn’t Trump himself sending this alert from his mobile device (alerts will be sent from a FEMA official), a lot of Americans on Twitter treated the pilgrim message as if it were straight from the president.

In the great tradition of Twitter, jokes surged on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best of the bunch:

congrats to tiffany trump, who just received her first ever text from her dad! — Johnny LaDeadnik 💀 (@jlazebnik) October 3, 2018

oh my god the president cut off my wedding planning call !!!!!! — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) October 3, 2018

remember the good ol' days when we got an unsolicited U2 album on our phone instead — Greg Mania (@gregmania) October 3, 2018

Haven’t the last two years been a presidential alert? pic.twitter.com/91KheeKNaG — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) October 3, 2018

Did everyone get this? pic.twitter.com/UurRByPc8l — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 3, 2018

This new Presidential Alert system is actually pretty useful pic.twitter.com/33v7pP0qvJ — Pumpkin Spiceotope (@BuckyIsotope) October 3, 2018

“Hello, I’d like to report a sexual predator sending unwanted text messages to 150,000,000 women.” #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/OEtKtnqP6D — Alt. U.S. Press Sec. (@AltUSPressSec) October 3, 2018

Well... nice of them to let people know #PresidentialAlert pic.twitter.com/aeevMHZyEX — Andrej (@AndrejNkv) October 3, 2018

plenty of fuckin action is needed tbh — darth™ (@darth) October 3, 2018

Can’t wait for the impeachment alert pic.twitter.com/PwAsgZl8rJ — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 3, 2018

Making sure this works. https://t.co/L6NQrWNoaN — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 3, 2018

I literally have still not gotten the #PresidentialAlert.

I didn't know getting ghosted could ever make me this happy. — Ziad Ahmed (@ziadtheactivist) October 3, 2018

Just got my "Presidential Alert" test on both TV and phone. It may may be 2018 but feels more like "1984". — Jake Snowflake™ 🇺🇸#KavaHELLnaugh🏳️‍🌈 (@jake_snowflake) October 3, 2018

DID YOU GET MY PRESIDENTIAL ALERT pic.twitter.com/u3bP7jIf3q — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) October 3, 2018