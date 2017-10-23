The Exact Moment These People In Love Knew 'That's My Person'

Everyone loves a good love story, especially in 140 characters or less.
Kat Angus, a Toronto-based staff writer for Buzzfeed, asked her Twitter followers on Saturday to recall the sweet moment they knew their current partner was the one they wanted to be with.
The writer also shared her own story of when she knew her significant other was the one (and it had a bit of a twist):
Her tweets quickly went viral and the responses started pouring in. We’re not crying, you are!
Irresistible, indeed. More of these Twitter moments, please!
