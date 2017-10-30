Twitter's Funny Reactions To #ManafortMonday Are Proof It's Mueller Time

On Monday, federal charges were brought against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates, the first targets of a likely larger investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Reports of coming indictments leaked Friday, and the citizens of the internet waited anxiously all weekend ― dressed as killer clowns and “Stranger Things” characters ― to see just who was involved and what crimes they’re purported to have committed.
Early this morning, it finally happened. And here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to #ManafortMonday.
I haven't been this happy on a Monday since November 7, 2016. #ManafortMonday— Susie Meister (@susie_meister) October 30, 2017
Fox News right now pic.twitter.com/DK8KyDpoW5— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 30, 2017
Meanwhile, news of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates’ arrest reaches the Land of Make-Believe. They look thrilled.#ManafortMonday pic.twitter.com/PcU1tMCoBA— All Hallow’s Monkey (@VitruvianMonkey) October 30, 2017
I love the smell of indictments in the morning. #MeullerMonday #ManafortMonday https://t.co/YI98PtOZSI— Erin 🍋 (@erinkatherine13) October 30, 2017
Mueller can't arrest me! I turned myself into a pickle! pic.twitter.com/FdWPnyYwkp— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) October 30, 2017
Waiting for Trump’s Paul Manafort tweet #ManafortMonday #Mueller pic.twitter.com/FFFdyZFwGH— TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 30, 2017
You know who isn't being indicted today?— leah mcelrath 🗽 (@leahmcelrath) October 30, 2017
😊😊😊😊😊😊😊#IndictmentMonday #ManafortMonday #IndictmentDay pic.twitter.com/KtN27P5HJa
The official GIF for #ManafortMonday pic.twitter.com/o8V4176gZJ— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 30, 2017
It’s days like today that make working in social media truly truly glorious #ManafortMonday pic.twitter.com/bjACaSmCau— Danielle Beaumont (@DMBeaumont) October 30, 2017
Tbh I feel like Arya Stark right now, marking names off of my list.— laila (@lailarazmyar) October 30, 2017
Manafort, down. #ManafortMonday pic.twitter.com/ulba6shAxs
Somebody has a little skip in his step this morning... #ManafortMonday pic.twitter.com/rxakSxwmZk— CK (@charley_ck14) October 30, 2017
Looks like it's 'Fuck This Shit O'Clock' at Fox News on #ManafortMonday pic.twitter.com/DbHcrPSXGY— Kaos Agent Kyle (@MrStinkFingers) October 30, 2017
Paul Manafort just agreed to turn himself in to the FBI. What should we report on?— Roberto Ferdman (@robferdman) October 30, 2017
CNN: Manafort
MSNBC: Manafort
Fox News: Hamburger emoji pic.twitter.com/Wjsvkb2coW
