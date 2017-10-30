COMEDY
10/30/2017 12:11 pm ET

Twitter's Funny Reactions To #ManafortMonday Are Proof It's Mueller Time

Just another Manafort Monday!

By Andy McDonald

On Monday, federal charges were brought against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates, the first targets of a likely larger investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. 

Reports of coming indictments leaked Friday, and the citizens of the internet waited anxiously all weekend ― dressed as killer clowns and “Stranger Things” characters ― to see just who was involved and what crimes they’re purported to have committed.

Early this morning, it finally happened. And here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to #ManafortMonday.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Andy McDonald
Comedy Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Arts And Entertainment Twitter Anxiety Disorders
Twitter's Funny Reactions To #ManafortMonday Are Proof It's Mueller Time

CONVERSATIONS