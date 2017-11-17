Two Moms Create "Mixed Heritage Day" To Help Multicultural Families Find Their Community

What happens when two multicultural mamas want their children to see accurate representations of their cultural reality whether it's in books, on tv, as dolls/toys on fashion runways or even in sports?

Mixed Heritage Day Delia Douglas and family

Mixed Heritage Day Sonia Smith-Kang & family

They come together to create a group called the MultiCulti Corner(MCC) that puts on events around Los Angeles introducing children to the rich heritage and diverse community that surrounds us here in Los Angeles.

MultiCulti Corner MultiCulti Corner kids

They also create a day called Mixed Heritage Day (MHD); an annual event that celebrates those that identify as mixed ancestry, are in interracial relationships or are transracially adopted.

Mixed Heritage Day

For the 2nd year in a row, Delia Douglas and Sonia Smith-Kang, have co-hosted the event along with the LA Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Mixed Heritage Day Mixed Heritage Day welcome to Dodger Stadium

The event has brought in hundreds of multicultural attendees of all age groups.

Celebrities, industry execs, bloggers and influencers from around LA attend the event to lend their support.

Mixed Heritage Day (L) Luna Blaise, singer and actress on Fresh off the Boat and (R) Kayla Maisonet, Stuck in the Middle actress

Mixed Heritage Day Jason George, actor on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy

Proceeds from the event supporting the non-profit organization, Multiracial Americans of Southern California (MASC).

Jon Soohoo, LA Dodgers MASC board members: Delia Douglas, Sonia Smith-Kang & Thomas Lopez, receiving certificate from the office of Mayor Eric Garcetti

The event is always a good time but organizing it takes plenty of hard work and dedication from these moms who are also solo entrepreneurs. As small business owners and founders of DDHPR and Mixed Up Clothing (both sponsors of MHD), Delia and Sonia know the importance of getting the right sponsors, partners, team and volunteers together to put on a successful event.

Mixed Heritage Day Mixed Heritage Day Sponsors

Founded in 2001, IASO is a prestige brand of Korean skincare products.

Curly Kids & Curly Chic are Mixed Hair-Hair Care Products. Moisturizing, conditioning and styling products developed specifically for curly, wavy, frizzy, kinky and coily hair types and textures.

Patricia Candido of Positive Adornments designed and donated bracelets exclusively for Mixed Heritage Day.

Miles Brown Black’ish star, Miles Brown, throws out 1st pitch for Mixed Heritage Day

They were ecstatic to hear that ABC’s Black'ish star, Miles Brown, was a supporter of the event.

Mixed Heritage Day LA Dodger outfielder & Mixed Heritage Day supporter, Yasiel Puig with Black’ish star, Miles Brown

And when their well-connected friend, Cecilia Mota (daughter of famed Dodger, Manny Mota), heard about the event, she was instrumental in getting the MHD organizers in touch with her brother, Andy. Andy happens to be an agent for numerous MLB players and one of his clients is none other than Dodger outfielder, Yasiel Puig.

Cecilia Mota Famed LA Dodger, Manny Mota, alongside Sonia Smith-Kang and son

Although Mixed Heritage Day was set for September 23, 2017, Sonia and Brown were treated to an exclusive event prior to the big day.

Mixed Heritage Day Yasiel Puig, Cecilia Mota, Sonia Smith-Kang and son

On September 12 we met LA Dodger outfielder, the Wild Horse himself, Yasiel Puig, invited Miles and us out to practice with him on the field at Dodger Stadium.

The big day finally arrived and everyone was treated to lovely gifts from our sponsors.

Mixed Heritage Day Mixed Heritage Day welcome via LA Dodgers Jumbo tron

The Jumbotron greeted the Mixed Heritage Day guests and everyone settled in to cheer on Miles as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Mixed Heritage Day Delia Douglas and family

As the Dodger game progressed, supporters of Mixed Heritage Day received certificates from the office of LA Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Mixed Heritage Day (L) Athena Asklipiadis, Founder Mixed Marrow (Middle) Miles Brown, Actor ABC’s Black’ish (R) India Williams, Miss California, USA, model & Philantropist

The game may have ended in a loss for the LA Dodgers but a huge victory for those celebrating cultural diversity on Mixed Heritage Day.