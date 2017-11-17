Two Moms Create "Mixed Heritage Day" To Help Multicultural Families Find Their Community

What happens when two multicultural mamas want their children to see accurate representations of their cultural reality whether it's in books, on tv, as dolls/toys on fashion runways or even in sports?
They come together to create a group called the MultiCulti Corner(MCC) that puts on events around Los Angeles introducing children to the rich heritage and diverse community that surrounds us here in Los Angeles.
They also create a day called Mixed Heritage Day (MHD); an annual event that celebrates those that identify as mixed ancestry, are in interracial relationships or are transracially adopted.
For the 2nd year in a row, Delia Douglas and Sonia Smith-Kang, have co-hosted the event along with the LA Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
The event has brought in hundreds of multicultural attendees of all age groups.
Celebrities, industry execs, bloggers and influencers from around LA attend the event to lend their support.
Proceeds from the event supporting the non-profit organization, Multiracial Americans of Southern California (MASC).
The event is always a good time but organizing it takes plenty of hard work and dedication from these moms who are also solo entrepreneurs. As small business owners and founders of DDHPR and Mixed Up Clothing (both sponsors of MHD), Delia and Sonia know the importance of getting the right sponsors, partners, team and volunteers together to put on a successful event.
They were ecstatic to hear that ABC’s Black'ish star, Miles Brown, was a supporter of the event.
And when their well-connected friend, Cecilia Mota (daughter of famed Dodger, Manny Mota), heard about the event, she was instrumental in getting the MHD organizers in touch with her brother, Andy. Andy happens to be an agent for numerous MLB players and one of his clients is none other than Dodger outfielder, Yasiel Puig.
Although Mixed Heritage Day was set for September 23, 2017, Sonia and Brown were treated to an exclusive event prior to the big day.
On September 12 we met LA Dodger outfielder, the Wild Horse himself, Yasiel Puig, invited Miles and us out to practice with him on the field at Dodger Stadium.
The big day finally arrived and everyone was treated to lovely gifts from our sponsors.
The Jumbotron greeted the Mixed Heritage Day guests and everyone settled in to cheer on Miles as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
As the Dodger game progressed, supporters of Mixed Heritage Day received certificates from the office of LA Mayor Eric Garcetti.
The game may have ended in a loss for the LA Dodgers but a huge victory for those celebrating cultural diversity on Mixed Heritage Day.
