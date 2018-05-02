Ty Cobb Ditches White House And All Twitter Cares About Is His Mustache

It’s a hair-raising theory, but some people are suggesting that a so-called mustache battle is behind the departure of Donald Trump’s lawyer Ty Cobb.
The official word is that Cobb simply wants to retire, but moments after Wednesday’s announcement, Twitter users took to the platform to suggest Cobb’s real reason for leaving was right under his nose.
The rumor started to snowball. Some suggested Bolton’s stache pushed out Cobb’s.
Others assumed Cobb’s mustache was the one who decided to leave.
Some just lamented the departure of Cobb and his incredible facial hair.
Meanwhile, some want to recognize the end of a facial hair era that we may not ever see again.
Others held out hope that some kind of deal could be worked out.
One woman suggested it was simply time for Cobb to fullfill his true destiny.
And then there are those who can’t wait to read the inevitable book