Ty Cobb Ditches White House And All Twitter Cares About Is His Mustache

It’s a hair-raising theory, but some people are suggesting that a so-called mustache battle is behind the departure of Donald Trump’s lawyer Ty Cobb.

The official word is that Cobb simply wants to retire, but moments after Wednesday’s announcement, Twitter users took to the platform to suggest Cobb’s real reason for leaving was right under his nose.

I’m starting a rumor that John Bolton’s mustache pushed out Ty Cobb’s mustache. — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) May 2, 2018

The rumor started to snowball. Some suggested Bolton’s stache pushed out Cobb’s.

HOW IT REALLY WENT DOWN...



“This White House isn’t big enough for the both of us!” - John Bolton’s mustache



“Yeah, you’re probably right. I’ll resign.” -Ty Cobb’s mustache pic.twitter.com/0c89iIDyV3 — Dean Ward (@DeanWardVenice) May 2, 2018

John Bolton's mustache to Ty Cobb's mustache: "There can be only one." — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) May 2, 2018

Others assumed Cobb’s mustache was the one who decided to leave.

Ty Cobb's mustache: I don't need this crap. I'm outta here." pic.twitter.com/XLdO8HkIV5 — bubble"s mom (@njboundcarrie) May 2, 2018

Some just lamented the departure of Cobb and his incredible facial hair.

BREAKING: Ty Cobb is retiring. He's out. It's a shame because he was a moderating force in the White House. He was not a part of the swamp. And he had a kick ass mustache. 😁He'll be replaced by Emmet Flood



And Trump destroys yet another life. — Curtis C. Ball II - The Special Counsel - Truth (@CurtisCBallII1) May 2, 2018

Meanwhile, some want to recognize the end of a facial hair era that we may not ever see again.

Ty Cobb's retirement means the end of Murderer's Row for facial hair pic.twitter.com/ISnuvsaIui — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) May 2, 2018

Others held out hope that some kind of deal could be worked out.

Breaking News: #Trump lawyer Ty Cobb, quits. His mustache, however, will stay on as a consultant. #TyCobb pic.twitter.com/VYqX9jtvog — Beefer Sutherland (@ElectrikOne) May 2, 2018

One woman suggested it was simply time for Cobb to fullfill his true destiny.

Now Cobb is freed up to do Quaker Oats and Diabetes commercials. https://t.co/1Wr0Wpe86n — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) May 2, 2018

And then there are those who can’t wait to read the inevitable book