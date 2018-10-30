Tyler Perry Is Killing Off His Madea Character Once And For All

Madea’s days are numbered.

Tyler Perry said he’s retiring his mischievous grandma character after a final film appearance and stage tour.

“This is it,” Perry told SiriusXM radio host Bevy Smith on Monday in the clip below. “It’s time for me to kill that old bitch. I’m tired!”

Perry said his geriatric alter-ego will hit the big screen one last time in “Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral” in March 2019. He’ll also play her on a farewell stage tour.

“We’re gonna say goodbye in ’19,” Perry said. “I just don’t want to be her age playing her.”

Perry likely won’t be forgetting Madea’s largesse. Eight films in the Madea franchise have grossed an overall total of $502 million worldwide at the box office, not to mention the revenue from three other films in which Perry appeared as her.

“She’s been very good to me,” Perry told The Advocate last year. “I love the joy that she brings to people. I love to see them laughing and smiling.”