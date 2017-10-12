Tyra Banks: Dating After A Break-Up?

Tyra Banks is back in the dating game after her breakup from longtime partner Erik Asla. She was seen out on a date with a new man in West Hollywood. While no one knows yet if this new beau will turn into something serious, it appears that Tyra is ready to move forward in the search for love. Although she and Erik dated for several years and they share a child, their breakup was said to be drama-free. They are reportedly still friends and on good terms. Even so, it is not always easy to get back out there.

Tyra has tackled every professional challenge that has come her way. From being a Victoria’s Secret model to creating and producing America’s Next Top Model to hosting America’s Got Talent, and everything in between, she has succeeded again and again. Now she is facing a new challenge which so many people have to deal with at one time or another: getting over a break-up and getting on with your life. And if that isn’t already hard enough, adding a young child to the mix can sometimes make it even more daunting. How then, does one attempt to see the possibilities instead of the obstacles?

The truth is, having young children and being on the dating scene can go hand in hand in many ways. Though some worry it will be a negative, it can in fact be a positive. So often the person putting him or herself out there is dealing with heartbreak and is eager to fill that void with a new person. Having a child or children can put all of that in perspective and help you prioritize. With that in mind, it might serve to slow you down a bit, putting the emphasis on simply going out and having fun rather than jumping right into the next serious relationship. It becomes about the dating itself rather than the endgame, and can be an opportunity to grow and learn about yourself so that dating becomes a different kind of experience, instead of wanting to just jump in to a new start with both feet right away.

If you do find yourself in this situation it is likely that you are eager to move beyond the heartache and fall in love again. While that’s very tempting, you want to give yourself a chance to process what happened with your former partner so that you don’t repeat the same mistakes. Keep in mind what you have learned from your past relationship, and do your best to steer clear of those problems and red flags. Look at it as a chance to get to know what works for you, get to know different people, and try a few new interests. The child or children at home might just keep you grounded enough to be very careful and more deliberate before taking that next leap.

The time between a break-up and eventually finding new love can be a time to heal, grow and transform so that ultimately you can discover a solid relationship that is a good fit. Tyra has succeeded in all other aspects of her life, it is likely she will do the same when it comes to matters of the heart.

