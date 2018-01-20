Ku Klux Klan members march past President Donald Trump outside the Oval Office window in U2’s new stop-motion music video.

The Statue of Liberty’s face cracks and Syrian child refugee Alan Kurdi’s dead body is washed ashore in the powerful clip for the Irish rock band’s politically charged single “Get Out Of Your Own Way,” which it shared online Thursday.

“Resistance, love has got to fight for its existence, the enemy has armies of assistance,” sings lead vocalist Bono in the track from the “Songs of Experience” album.

The singer and activist has previously called Trump “potentially the worst idea that ever happened to America.”

The Israeli street art collective, the Broken Fingaz Crew, created the video which it said “addresses the current political situation.”

“2017 for us was the year fascists worldwide felt confident enough to raise their heads again, encouraged by Trump and other world leaders, who use people’s fear to build more walls and segregation,” the artists wrote on YouTube.