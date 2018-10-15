With less than a month until the 2018 midterms, ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft have announced plans to offer free and discounted rides to the polls.

In partnership with #VoteTogether and Democracy Works, Uber will provide free rides to those who need transportation on Nov. 6. Customers will also be able to use the ‘Get to the polls’ button in their app to find their closest polling location.

“Decisions get made by those who show up,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement. “On November 6, I hope everyone does one thing: vote!”

Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to the polls on Election Day pic.twitter.com/gWD8krzclE — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 15, 2018

As previously reported by HuffPost, Lyft will also offer free and discounted rides on Election Day. Voters nationwide are eligible for a half-off coupon code through voter registration groups, including Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote and TurboVote.

Nonpartisan groups, such as Voto Latino, Urban League and the National Federation for the Blind, also intend to help voters catch free Lyft rides to the polls in communities where they provide services.

In separate media releases, both companies have clarified that their offers are “not intended to induce, nor it is conditioned on, the act of voting, refraining from voting or voting for or against any particular candidate, political party or measure.”