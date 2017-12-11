Uber Charges Passenger Over $14,000 For 5-Mile Ride Across Toronto

A Toronto man who took an Uber across the city experienced a truly extreme example of surge pricing.
The unidentified man wanted to go five miles at a peak time ― a ride that should have cost about $12-16 at most.
Instead, the man was charged 18,518.50 Canadian dollars (U.S. $14,401.25), according to a screenshot of the bill posted to @VoteTheHish, a private Instagram page.
At first, Uber insisted that the bill was legit and refused to refund the money, according to TheComeback.com.
That is until Emily Kennard, who claimed to be a friend of the price-gouged passenger, posted the pic on Twitter.
An Uber spokeswoman admitted the massive charge did happen and said the company has since decided to refund it, according to a statement it gave to Slate:
“There was an error here and it has been resolved. We have provided a full refund to this rider and apologized to him for this experience. We have safeguards in place to help prevent something like this from happening, and we are working to understand how this occurred.”