Uber Charges Passenger Over $14,000 For 5-Mile Ride Across Toronto

A Toronto man who took an Uber across the city experienced a truly extreme example of surge pricing.

The unidentified man wanted to go five miles at a peak time ― a ride that should have cost about $12-16 at most.

Instead, the man was charged 18,518.50 Canadian dollars (U.S. $14,401.25), according to a screenshot of the bill posted to @VoteTheHish, a private Instagram page.

At first, Uber insisted that the bill was legit and refused to refund the money, according to TheComeback.com.

That is until Emily Kennard, who claimed to be a friend of the price-gouged passenger, posted the pic on Twitter.

My friend was charged 18K for a 20 Min ride (!), and they are sticking to it. What in the world??? This is insane! @Uber_Support @badassboz @Uber pic.twitter.com/RjFihVLKIC — Emily Kennard (@emilykennard) December 9, 2017

An Uber spokeswoman admitted the massive charge did happen and said the company has since decided to refund it, according to a statement it gave to Slate: