3 UCLA Basketball Players Arrested In China On Shoplifting Charges

The UCLA basketball team came to China as hoops ambassadors ― but now some of the players may have been swept up in an international incident.

Chinese authorities arrested three UCLA team members, including celebrated freshman LiAngelo Ball, on charges of shoplifting on Tuesday in Hangzhou, according to ESPN. They were released on bail Wednesday, the sports network said, citing an unnamed source.

Freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill also were reportedly charged in the incident at a Louis Vuitton store next to the team hotel.

The arrests came as President Donald Trump was set to arrive in China on Wednesday.

“We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China,” the UCLA Athletics department said in a statement published by USA Today. “The university is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”