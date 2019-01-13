SPORTS
01/13/2019 05:28 pm ET

UCLA Gymnast's Flawless Michael Jackson-Inspired Routine Is A Thriller

Katelyn Ohashi's jaw-dropping performance scored a perfect 10.
By Hayley Miller

UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi delivered a heart-stopping floor routine Saturday at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California ― and we can’t stop watching it.

The 20-year-old athlete flipped, sashayed and tumbled across the floor to a mashup of R&B and soul music, largely featuring some of Michael Jackson’s greatest hits.

The audience erupted in cheers at the end of Ohashi’s minute-and-a-half routine, which earned her a perfect 10 from the judges. Her flawless performance helped UCLA’s women’s gymnastics team sail to victory at the competition.

Ohashi previously competed on the U.S. national team but left after fracturing her back and tearing both of her shoulders. She joined UCLA’s team in 2015.

After the team won an NCAA title in April, Ohashi revealed she had been in a serious car accident the night before the team traveled to St. Louis for the national championship.

Hayley Miller
Reporter, HuffPost
