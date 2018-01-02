UK Train Company Answers Sexism Complaint With Even More Sexism

A train company in the United Kingdom has apologized “unreservedly” after it responded to a complaint about sexism ― with a sexist comment.

Emily Lucinda Cole used Twitter to call out an unidentified male Virgin Trains manager, who she said told her “go ahead honey” when she threatened to complain about being moved into a busy car on a packed Edinburgh to London journey.

The term was “hideously patronising” in “contexts such as these,” Cole posted on Tuesday morning.

When virgin trains mess up and the older male train manager in the resulting conversation dismisses you with that hideously patronising word women shudder at in contexts such as these: "honey" @virgin_trainsEC. — Emily Lucinda Cole (@EmilyLucindaRC) January 2, 2018

The person running the company’s verified Twitter account replied by asking Cole if she would prefer to be called “pet” or “love” the next time it happened:

Twitter

Cole said she was “stunned.”

It was “wonderful” to see the company taking complaints “of rude and misogynistic behaviour seriously,” she added sarcastically.

Wonderful to see that @virgin_trainsEC take complaints of rude and misogynistic behaviour seriously. Stunned. @EverydaySexism @VirginTrains pic.twitter.com/q26EdDoegR — Emily Lucinda Cole (@EmilyLucindaRC) January 2, 2018

The company’s response was “patronising and belittling,” Cole later told Metro.co.uk. “And would they tweet that to a guy? Nope.” HuffPost couldn’t immediately reach Cole for further comment.

Virgin Trains later apologized “unreservedly” for the tweet, and deleted the post “to avoid causing more offence.”

We apologise unreservedly for this tweet and for the offence caused. To avoid causing more offence we have deleted the original post. ^SH — Virgin Trains EC (@Virgin_TrainsEC) January 2, 2018

A Virgin Trains spokesman replied to HuffPost’s questions by repeating the two-sentence statement.

Cole’s posts about her experience did not go unnoticed by other people on Twitter, who also expressed outrage:

@VirginTrains incredibly rude and snarky response to a perfectly reasonable complaint. — Rebecca Manning Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) January 2, 2018

This is not an appropriate or acceptable response @Virgin_TrainsEC https://t.co/a9t7bYZlU3 — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) January 2, 2018

This is not okay. Awful. Well done Emily for publicising. Things like this may seem trivial to some but it’s the everyday sexism which allows things like the gender pay gap, etc to continue. — Terry B #FBPE (@telbuz) January 2, 2018

There’s quirky social media customer service and then there’s condescending #everydaysexism customer service… @Virgin_TrainsEC pic.twitter.com/5Tht26nMtm — Claire Phipps (@Claire_Phipps) January 2, 2018

This is utterly disgraceful, and a disgusting way to treat 50% of your customer base. Does MS still have a job? — Az Treed (@disastrid) January 2, 2018

If only #everydaysexism would vanish in 2018 as quickly as this deleted @virgin_trainsEC tweet. pic.twitter.com/uBsNN5ZYXE — Monica Lennon (@MonicaLennon7) January 2, 2018

Uh, @Virgin_TrainsEC, did you miss that bit of 2017 where tolerance for sexist shit reached an all time low? pic.twitter.com/HEWCyW1J4A — Kate Devlin (@drkatedevlin) January 2, 2018

Already people invoking the “banter” defence for @Virgin_TrainsEC - won’t wash on this one, lads. This was straight up being rude to a customer. Epically stupid. — Caroline Criado Perez (@CCriadoPerez) January 2, 2018

comepltley understand your frustration with pet names! condescending and allows men to hold authority over you, appalled at @VirginTrains @EverydaySexism @FeministPress — SIM💥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@sim0nemurphy) January 2, 2018

Well done for calling this out. It says something about the working culture at Virgin that at least two of their employees thought this was acceptable behaviour. — Josephine Corcoran (@JosephineCorc) January 2, 2018