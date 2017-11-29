7 Ultimate Hiking Destinations

When it comes to choosing a travel destination, 63 percent of global travelers surveyed by Booking.com said a key consideration is the outdoor activities a location has to offer. If you love an adventure, a challenge and the great outdoors, why not make your next trip a hiking holiday to remember?

Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay around the world, has selected some of the most breathtaking, once-in-a-lifetime treks for you to conquer for your next getaway.

1. Kilimanjaro - Arusha, Tanzania

This famous trek to the highest mountain in Africa is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, taking roughly five to seven days and covering 35 miles. Hikers can choose from a number of trails to take on this incredible challenge, which all boast amazing views and wildlife. Arusha is a gateway to many safari destinations including the Serengeti National Park, as well as Africa’s highest peak Mount Kilimanjaro, and has been endorsed by Booking.com travelers for safaris, friendly people and wildlife. The top accommodation types booked over the past year were hotels, lodges and hostels.

Where to stay: Arusha Coffee Lodge is a great place to stay before or after you take on the incredible Mount Kilimanjaro. This stunning lodge offers an outdoor pool and restaurant, while the rooms offer lovely garden views.

2. The Inca Trail - Machu Picchu, Peru

The Inca Trail is one of the most incredible and popular hikes in the world with its 26 miles of ruins, jungle and beautiful scenery into the Andes. When they finally arrive at Machu Picchu, adventurers will be wowed by the beauty of the snow-capped peaks and cloud forest. The top endorsements from Booking.com travelers include Inca ruins, scenery and history. The top accommodation types booked over the past year were hotels, guesthouses and bed and breakfasts.

Where to stay: Panorama B&B is in the perfect spot, just 200 yards from the town market and walking distance to the train station, which means it’s super easy to get to Machu Picchu. Guests will receive a complimentary buffet breakfast and rooms have spectacular panoramic mountain and river views.

3. Everest Base Camp - Kathmandu, Nepal

This is one of the world’s most iconic hikes, taking hikers across 70 miles over 16 days to experience the culture and people of the Himalayas before they come face-to-face with the highest mountain on earth. You’ll need to be fit to take on this challenge, hiking three to six hours a day, so take some down time in Kathmandu to relax once you’ve finished. Booking.com travelers endorsed Kathmandu for its temples, culture and friendly people. The top accommodation types booked over the past year were guesthouses, bed and breakfasts and hostels.

Where to stay: The Life Story Guest House is a great place to meet fellow travelers and offers comfy rooms in an ideal location with friendly hosts. You are just a few minutes’ walk from the temples here, or if you prefer, you can hire bikes to explore.

4. Bay of Fires - St Helens, Australia

The Bay of Fires in Tasmania, Australia, covers 16 miles and takes about four days. This hike has to be done with a guide but is worth it as it takes travelers to beautiful beaches with incredible sea views. Most hikers will start from St Helen’s on the north east coast, known for its game fishing and endorsed by Booking.com travelers for the beaches, scenery and relaxation.

Where to stay: Bed in the Treetops B&B is a truly unique bed & breakfast hideaway nestled high on a 37-acre property at the Bay of Fires, situated on Tasmania’s North East Coast. Perched 525 feet above sea level, this stunning accommodation enjoys expansive bird’s-eye views of Binalong Bay, Moulting Bay, Georges Bay, St Helens Island and the Southern Ocean. Guests also get a complimentary afternoon tea on arrival and wholesome cooked breakfast each morning.

5. Tour du Mont Blanc - Les Houches, France

Another one of the world’s greatest walks, the Tour du Mont Blanc ensures trekkers are in for a challenge, covering 106 miles and 32,808 feet of hiking through France, Italy and Switzerland. The views are stunning and hikers can expect to see wildlife, such as deer and eagles, and take in views of glacial valleys and alpine meadows. Travelers will start in Les Houches, Chamonix, which is worth spending some time in. Booking.com travelers endorsed it for mountains, scenery and nature.

Where to stay: RockyPop Hotel is located in Les Houches in the Rhône-Alps Region that is tucked away from the busy center, a few miles from the Chamonix Ski station. Guests can relax on the sun terraces, sample French cuisine at the food court, or do some skiing ― if they have any energy left after the hike!

6. Rangitoto Island Loop - Auckland, New Zealand

New Zealand is one of the best places for endless, beautiful scenery and incredible, diverse hikes, and the Rangitoto Island Loop is no exception. This is about seven and a half miles long, so you can do it in a day from Auckland, and once you reach the summit, you will have amazing views of the city. Make sure you spend some time in the city, which is endorsed for its food, sightseeing and harbor by Booking.com travelers. The top accommodation types booked over the past year were aparthotels, motels and hostels.

Where to stay: Lakeside Paradise is located on the ground floor of the owners’ home and is just a 3-minute walk from the beach. Guests also have access to a beautiful park on Lake Pupuke, which offers a range of activities including swimming, kayaking, and paddle boarding. Simply relax and take in the stunning view.

7. Appalachian Trail - Ellijay, USA

This trek is one of the longest hiking-only footpaths in the world, taking you through 14 states, from Georgia to Maine, over a timeframe of five to seven months! The route is more than 2,000 miles long, with the majority of the trail going through the wilderness – definitely one for a big adventurer! Hikers will pass through Ellijay in Georgia, which is endorsed for its mountains, scenery and autumn leaves. The top accommodation type booked over the past year were motels.

Where to stay: Bearadise Retreat Cabin makes you feel warm and welcome with its cozy cabin feel. You’ll find a roaring fire in the wood burning fireplace ― the perfect place to take a much-deserved break before you continue on with this grueling trek!