Rooney Mara Confronts Ben Mendelsohn In This 'Una' Clip

Fall/Winter 2017 Movie Preview

1 / 24

"It" (Sept. 8)

Directed by Andy Muschietti • Written by Chase Palmer, Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman <br><br>Starring Jaeden Lieberher, Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis and Nicholas Hamilton<br><br>In 1990, the popular miniseries "It" -- based on Stephen King's behemoth of a novel -- dampened clowns' reputations forever. No, really: Professional clowns detest<i> </i>"It" for giving them a bad rap. Which is understandable, considering Pennywise is a shape-shifting, murderous demon. The original "It" doesn't hold up; by today's standards, it's plodding and tame. So we're all in on this much-hyped reboot, the second feature from the director of the supernatural terror "Mama." Long live the Losers Club.<br><br><i><a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/new-it-trailer-pennywise_us_590fd49be4b0104c73500f09" target="_blank">﻿Watch the trailer</a>.</i>

Warner Bros