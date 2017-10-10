Unique Gift Ideas for Christmas 2017

If you have ever struggled to find a good Christmas gift for the hard to buy for person, a whole family, a co-worker, or even the boss, then a fresh perspective might just be the ticket! When pondering gift ideas this holiday season think outside of the traditional gifts. To get you started, here are some ideas for this upcoming holiday season. No one wants to buy something they know will be in the trash before New Year!

Memberships

If you are trying to buy a gift for a whole family, look for experiences rather than physical items. Many museums, zoos, pools, and even some theme parks offer annual passes that can be very affordable. In Seattle for example, the Woodland Park Zoo offers a whole family (two adults, all children and grandchildren) annual membership to the zoo for $195. Consider the price for a single visit for a family of 4 runs $50 and is only good for the day. The real value of this type of membership isn’t just the money, it is the flexibility. With an annual pass a family can stop by the zoo and spend an hour, or the whole day. Short trips allow for maximum benefit.

Woodland Park Zoo

Have Some Fun

When shopping for that hard to buy for person, co-workers, or employees consider something that will get people talking or laughing, and something that is useful. One of the most popular easy to maintain living gifts is plants, and the popularity of succulents seems to be very high. Succulents are very easy to maintain, and provide a wealth of benefits. The creators of Santa’s Succulent Balls combine some humor and succulents into one package that will have the whole office talking, or make that tough to please person crack a smile!

The video alone is worth donating to their Kickstarter:

Personal Development

Another often overlooked idea is perfect for a person who likes to better themselves. This type of person might enjoy a personal development or fitness experience. A small package of sessions for Float Tank sessions can leave a lasting good memory and effect. If the person is a member of a specific gym, a couple of personal training or group training sessions might just do the trick. For the more serious personal development fan, a few sessions with a Life Coach, or similar biohacking service such as Massage, Biofeedback, Neurofeedback, PEMF, or Rolfing might offer the recipient something they will surely remember!

Try to match the gift with activities that the person enjoys. For example, a runner who travels might really appreciate a gift certificate for a City Running Tour. Running Tours are a wonderful way to see a city, get detailed information on the history, architecture, character, and feel of a city. By combining exercise and sight-seeing the person receiving the gift can skip the poorly equipped hotel gym, and see the sights at the same time. Michael Gazalah the President of City Running Tours reports that serious runners feel more like themselves when they keep to their daily routine and get their miles in while travelling!

Charity