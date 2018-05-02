TRAVEL
Roller Coaster Riders Suspended 100 Feet In The Air, Facing Down, After Malfunction

An "abnormality" halted the coaster at the worst possible time.
By Ed Mazza

Thrill-seekers at the Universal Studios Japan theme park got some unexpected adventure on Tuesday when their roller coaster came to a sudden stop.

The Flying Dinosaur holds riders in a prone position, to simulate being hauled off by a pteranodon. As a result, dozens of riders were suspended in the air, facing the ground at heights of up to nearly 100 feet ― for as long as two hours.  

Japan’s Kyodo news agency said the ride’s built-in safety system detected an “abnormality,” and automatically halted the ride. It did not specify what the problem was. 

No one was injured in the incident, and riders lined up to give it a go when the coaster reopened later in the day. 

Kyodo said the ride had two similar incidents last year. 

