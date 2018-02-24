Universities Tell Applicants That Protesting Gun Violence Won’t Affect Admissions

High school students protesting gun violence have found an ally in university admissions officials.

A growing number of university admissions officials are showing their support to applicants in high school who are disciplined by their administrators for participating in gun violence protests.

Support for these students came this week after school administrators threatened to discipline students who participated in the ongoing protests motivated by last week’s horrific school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead.

Fed up with the violence, droves of students have spoken out in support of stricter gun laws and staged nationwide campus walkouts on Wednesday to demand that lawmakers implement common-sense gun control.

Their rallying cry against Florida’s shooting? “Never again!”

Hundreds of Blair High students march down Colesville Road for walkout to protest gun violence pic.twitter.com/IaAoRZwUul — Bethany Rodgers (@BethRodgersBB) February 21, 2018

Individual admissions officials on Twitter reassured peaceful protesters that they wouldn’t let any negative marks from the demonstrations affect their college acceptance decisions. Some universities even issued official statements on the matter.

Stu Schmill, the dean of admissions at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said in a Thursday statement that any student records of applicants attending peaceful protests would not “negatively impact” MIT’s admissions outcome.

“We have long held that students should not make decisions based on what they think will get them into college, but instead based on values and interests that are important to them,” Schmill wrote. “We always encourage students to undertake whatever course of action in life is most meaningful to, and consistent with, their own principles, and not prioritize how it might impact their college applications.”

Other institutions who are taking a stand with the students include the University of Connecticut, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, the California Institute of Technology, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and others.

UConn would like to assure students who have applied or been admitted to the University that disciplinary action associated with participation in peaceful protests will not affect your admission decision in any way. — UConn (@UConn) February 24, 2018

HS students are worried that getting suspended for peacefully protesting against gun violence may hurt chances to get into college. Not @WPI. WPI believes students should hold fast to their values & principles. We review our applicants with an eye towards who they are as people. — WPI (@WPI) February 23, 2018

Wouldn't it be great if well-established Admissions folks from a wide variety of distinguished colleges and universities made loud public statements that said to kids:



"Get suspended for standing up for your beliefs. We've got you on this side." — David Quinn (@MrDavidQuinn) February 22, 2018

Students: If you participate in peaceful protests against gun violence and receive school discipline for walking out, staging your protest, etc., please rest assured that you can report it to UMass Amherst, and we won't hold it against you. #ParklandStudentsSpeak — UMass Admissions (@UMassAmherstUA) February 22, 2018

Dear Students: If you participate in protests against gun violence and incur school discipline for walking out, you can rest assured you can report it to DePaul and we won't hold it against you. #ParklandStudentsSpeak — Jon Boeckenstedt (@JonBoeckenstedt) February 22, 2018

Agreed. I can’t believe I even have to clarify this: students applying to WPI will not be penalized for exercising their 1st Amendment rights to speak out against gun violence.



Thanks @JonBoeckenstedt, @akilbello & others for spreading this movement of support for our students. https://t.co/z2BtVpc7yu — Andrew B. Palumbo (@InsideAdmission) February 22, 2018

Admission to BU will not be jeopardized should your school levy a penalty for participating in peaceful protests, such as the National School Walkout Day. See Dean of Admissions Kelly A. Walter's full statement here: https://t.co/Xikz3HkClJ @BU_Tweets #StudentsStandUp — BU Admissions (@ApplyToBU) February 23, 2018

Curtis Rhodes, the superintendent of Needville Independent School District in Houston, Texas, was one of the first school officials to warn students against participating in peaceful protests during school hours. The administrator said any demonstrators would receive a three-day suspension.

“Please be advised that the Needville ISD will not allow a student demonstration during school hours for any type of protest or awareness,” Rhodes wrote in a statement reportedly sent to parents. “Should students choose to do so, they will be suspended from school for 3 days and face all the consequences that come along with an out of school suspension.”

Some students who have tried to protest gun violence at school have faced pushback from schools.

Ben Gamla Preparatory Academy in Hollywood, Florida, reportedly agreed to let their students protest during school hours for 17 minutes in the school parking lot, but when students tried to start the demonstration, they found that the school’s gates were locked. Security personnel brought students who tried to jump the fence back to class, according to local ABC affiliate WPLG-TV.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas responded to Rhodes on Wednesday with a reminder that school administrators are barred from censoring political speech and that punishing students “more harshly” for protesting is illegal.

The ACLU’s national headquarters issued similar notices to students.

A reminder to Superintendent #CurtisRhodes and the administration of #NeedvilleISD: The Constitution protects students when they speak or express political or social views in school, so long as their speech is not disruptive. /1 pic.twitter.com/eRSFQ6AWyZ — ACLU of Texas (@ACLUTx) February 22, 2018

Needville administrators can’t censor political speech they might find distasteful, nor can they punish students more harshly for missing school to take part in a political protest than they would for any other unexcused absence. /2 — ACLU of Texas (@ACLUTx) February 22, 2018

Moments like this one create important opportunities for students to learn about civic engagement, and schools should support them—not punish them—as they use their political voices. #FreeSpeech #DissentIsPatriotic /3 — ACLU of Texas (@ACLUTx) February 22, 2018