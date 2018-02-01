UPenn Revokes Steve Wynn, Bill Cosby Honors Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

First, we will remove the name Wynn Commons, named for Mr. Wynn, from the centrally located outdoor plaza bounded by Houston Hall, Claudia Cohen Hall, College Hall, and Irvine Auditorium.

Second, Mr. Wynn’s name will be removed from a scholarship fund established by a donation from him. The scholarships will continue to be awarded.

Third, we will revoke Mr. Wynn’s honorary degree.