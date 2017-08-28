It seems that even the nicest guy in Westeros can be a tool.

By the Season 7 finale on “Game of Thrones,” it was revealed that Sam (John Bradley) really had been listening to Gilly (Hannah Murray) when she dropped part of the most crucial plot twist of the season.

But, to the dismay of many women viewers, Sam also took credit for Gilly’s find.

Not only is it a scenario many women are familiar with, but it prompted some of them to express their straight-up disdain on Twitter.

"The truth no one knows. No one but me."



Uh Gilly know. #DemThrones — Rod (@rodimusprime) August 28, 2017

JUSTICE FOR GILLY BECAUSE SAM STOLE HER DAMN FUN FACT #Gameofthrones — Michael Davis (@mylifeasMD) August 28, 2017

Sam taking credit for something Gilly told him *before he interrupted her* is every woman's experience. #gameofthrones — Lady Olenna (@JennOsias) August 28, 2017

Me, when Sam took credit for something Gilly found: #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Aaac7L2nww — Siobhan Sullivan (@SiobhanKaileen) August 28, 2017

Sam all like "I transcribed a text and I discovered..." IT WAS GILLY, BITCH. SHE FOUND THE SECRET. FUCK THE PATRIARCHY.#GameOfThrones — Katy Jane Nelson (@katyjanenelson) August 28, 2017

I like you Sam but you're really going to take credit for something Gilly discovered while you were PMSing?! #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/sQ6OD6Im3X — leila (@likeleila) August 28, 2017

Also, I'd like to call out one Samwell Tarly for taking full credit for Gilly's discovery. Most realistic thing on #GameOfThrones — summer targaryen🐉 (@PolitikMasFina) August 28, 2017

Bran should have used his 3ER skills to call BS on Sam when he took credit for Gilly’s discovery. @StormofSpoilers #GameOfThones — Kate Sizemore (@sizemore_kate) August 28, 2017

In Season 7′s Episode 5, Gilly and Sam are sitting together reading through some historical records in Oldtown when Gilly asks what the word “annulment” means. After Sam provides the definition, Gilly casually drops the bombshell that Prince Rhaegar Targaryen had annulled his marriage to Elia Martell and instead married someone else ― strongly suspected to be Lyanna Stark, Jon’s mother ― in a secret ceremony in Dorne.

The information implied that Jon may not a bastard, but the rightful heir to the Iron Throne ― which is huge news.

Sam, however, is preoccupied with finding a way to prevent impending doom, and completely steamrolls Gilly and her juicy revelation.

HBO Gilly casually digging up a freakin’ revelation.

Flash-forward to the Season 7 finale, when Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) divulges to Sam that ― thanks to his all-knowing abilities as the Three-Eyed Raven ― he’s discovered Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark to be Jon’s parents. That’s when Sam tells Bran about Rhaegar’s annulment, a bit of information he read in the diary of the High Septon Maynard. He gives zero credit to Gilly, his partner who has been supporting him throughout the show.