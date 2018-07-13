So, Now There Are Upside-Down Jeans No One Asked For

If you put a perfectly good pair of jeans down, flipped it and reversed it, you’d have fashion’s latest weird denim offering.

CIE Denim, a New York City-based retailer, is selling upside-down shorts and pants that are basically regular old jeans inverted — with the waistband, belt loops and pockets where the cuffs should be.

CIE Denim The “Nancy” and the “Will" styles.

Each pair of denim is named after a character from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” — there’s a Will, a Nancy, a Mike, an El and a Lucas — and the general concept seems to be a nod to the show’s Demogorgon-filled parallel universe, the Upside Down.

The shorts and pants cost $385 and $495 respectively — and if that price makes you wanna jump, jump out of your seat, that totally makes sense. Many people online feel the denim is more reminiscent of the ’90s hip-hop duo Kris Kross, who were known for their backward ensembles.

People in general had a lot to say about the upended (or downended) denim on Twitter this week:

$385 for a pair of shorts with upside down // completely useless pockets... nope https://t.co/AJbGoEmR2a — Alyssa Hamilton (@AKathleen7) July 13, 2018

Upside down denim shorts? The end is near. pic.twitter.com/efJvVSv4be — Pirate-Angel (@MuendoVii) July 13, 2018

I'm so sorry but you must see these. pic.twitter.com/gMSQKFJjlp — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) July 13, 2018

I’m all for innovation but upside-down jean shorts are definitely the devils work. https://t.co/ja63hM8j5J — TwinTweetTwerker (@jondalgaard) July 13, 2018