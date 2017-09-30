Police Give All-Clear Over Active Shooter Reports At U.S. Air Force Academy

The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado went into lockdown late Friday into early Saturday following a false alarm about an active shooter on its grounds.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and officials at the academy in Colorado Springs both tweeted that they were investigating a possible shooter situation.

We received reports of active shooter on Academy grounds. There are no confirmation of shots fired. Security forces are sweeping the area. — USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) September 30, 2017

“We received reports of [an] active shooter on Academy grounds,” tweeted the USAFA, whose Preparatory School discovered racial slurs had been written on several African-American cadets’ message boards earlier this week.

“There are no confirmation of shots fired. Security forces are sweeping the area,” it added.

EPSO and military personnel investigating shots fired on the Air Force Academy . Nothing is confirmed yet. More info will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/cMBuACfxUY — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2017

The sheriff’s office later said it had “completed a search of the dorms” and that there were “no injuries and no active shooter.”

Law-enforcement has completed a search of the dorms on Air Force Academy grounds. No injuries and no active shooter. pic.twitter.com/KlS7Od8bXU — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2017

“Everyone is safe,” confirmed USAFA, which then gave the incident the “all clear.”