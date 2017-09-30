U.S. NEWS
09/30/2017 02:18 am ET Updated Sep 30, 2017

Police Give All-Clear Over Active Shooter Reports At U.S. Air Force Academy

"No injuries and no active shooter."
By Lee Moran

The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado went into lockdown late Friday into early Saturday following a false alarm about an active shooter on its grounds.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and officials at the academy in Colorado Springs both tweeted that they were investigating a possible shooter situation.

“We received reports of [an] active shooter on Academy grounds,” tweeted the USAFA, whose Preparatory School discovered racial slurs had been written on several African-American cadets’ message boards earlier this week.

“There are no confirmation of shots fired. Security forces are sweeping the area,” it added.

The sheriff’s office later said it had “completed a search of the dorms” and that there were “no injuries and no active shooter.”

“Everyone is safe,” confirmed USAFA, which then gave the incident the “all clear.”

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

U.S. News Us Air Force Academy
Police Give All-Clear Over Active Shooter Reports At U.S. Air Force Academy
CONVERSATIONS