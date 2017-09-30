Police Give All-Clear Over Active Shooter Reports At U.S. Air Force Academy

The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado went into lockdown late Friday into early Saturday following a false alarm about an active shooter on its grounds.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and officials at the academy in Colorado Springs both tweeted that they were investigating a possible shooter situation.
“We received reports of [an] active shooter on Academy grounds,” tweeted the USAFA, whose Preparatory School discovered racial slurs had been written on several African-American cadets’ message boards earlier this week.
“There are no confirmation of shots fired. Security forces are sweeping the area,” it added.
The sheriff’s office later said it had “completed a search of the dorms” and that there were “no injuries and no active shooter.”
“Everyone is safe,” confirmed USAFA, which then gave the incident the “all clear.”