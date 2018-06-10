Trump's Intel Chief Warns Of Upcoming Kremlin Election Interference

In a strange disconnect between messages from federal leaders, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats warned of Kremlin attempts to break up Western alliances and expected interfere in midterm elections just as Donald Trump was stumping for Russia to join the Group of Seven.

Russia launched an “unprecedented influence campaign to interfere in the U.S. electoral and political process” in 2016, Coats said Friday at a conference in Normandy sponsored by the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington. “We continue to see Russian targeting of American society in ways that could affect our midterm elections.”

Russia has also interfered in elections in France, Germany, Norway, Spain and Ukraine, he said.

“These Russian actions are purposeful and premeditated and they represent an all-out assault by Vladimir Putin on the rule of law, Western ideals and democratic norms,” Coats emphasized, The New York Times reported.

Coats also warned that Russia is bent on busting up the transatlantic alliance.

“Vladimir Putin says he wants a united and prosperous Europe [but] invading Ukraine, seizing Crimea, attacking individuals in the U.K. with nerve agents, conducting cyber-attacks against multiple EU countries ... do not strike me as unifying actions,” he said.

Trump, meanwhile, on the same day called on the G7 countries to re-admit Russia, which was expelled after the country annexed Crimea in 2014.

“I have been Russia’s worst nightmare,” Trump boasted to reporters on the South Lawn. “But with that being said, Russia should be in this meeting,” he added, referring to the summit.