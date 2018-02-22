U.S. Women's Olympic Hockey Wins Gold In Nail-Biter Finish Over Canada

The U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team on Thursday eked out a victory over Canada after a tie score forced the game into a thrilling overtime.

The Canada team had been ahead 2-1 towards the end of the third period when American player Monique Lamoureux-Morando scored on a breakaway.

TIE GAME!



A nice save leads to a breakaway goal by @moniquelam7 to knot @TeamUSA @usahockey women and Canada at 2 late in the third! #WinterOlympics https://t.co/R7Kzi4a9HS pic.twitter.com/1SG7VQfW68 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

The game went into a 20-minute overtime, during which no players from either team scored thanks to quick reflexes from Canada goalie Shannon Szabados and U.S. goalie Maddie Rooney. Then, the five round shootout― a first for Olympic women’s hockey, according to the AP― also ended in a tie.

Finally, in the first extra round of shootouts, American Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored one over her Canadian rival, giving the team its the first Olympic gold since 1998. The Canadian team had won it every year since then.

ESPN’s T.J. Quinn called the competition “one of the greatest games I’ve ever seen, any sport.” You can watch some of the highlights here.

American media predictably had zero chill during the nail-biter game:

HELP pic.twitter.com/FF60abc6p8 — Olympic Hockey on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 22, 2018

'Off the pipe!'



'Puck is loose!'



'Deflected wide!'



Blood pressure rising pic.twitter.com/O29Fikruua — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 22, 2018