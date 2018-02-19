U.S. Women To Face Archrival Canada For Hockey Olympic Gold

Team USA will once again face Canada for gold in women’s hockey, extending an Olympic rivalry with roots stretching back to the sport’s first appearance at the Winter Games in 1998.

The two teams have played each other for gold in every Winter Olympics final since then with the exception of 2006, when the U.S. failed to make the gold-medal round.

Canada has won four straight gold medals in the event. The U.S. won its sole gold in 1998.

This year, both teams dispatched rivals in the semifinal 5-0 to advance to the gold medal game in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Finland will play the Olympic Athletes from Russia for the bronze.

In the women’s hockey round robin last week, Canada narrowly beat the U.S. 2-1, thanks to an outstanding performance by Canadian goaltender Geneviève Lacasse, who stopped 44 of 45 shots on goal. Team USA outshot Canada 45-23.