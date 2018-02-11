U.S. Women's Hockey Team Survives A Scare At Winter Olympics

The U.S. women’s hockey team had four years to live down an overtime loss to arch-rival Canada in the gold medal game at the Sochi Olympics.

On Sunday, the squad took to the Games stage again in its opening match against Finland at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The top-seeded Americans got off to a rocky start, falling behind in the first period. But they rebounded for a 3-1 victory.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando tied the game at 1-1 in the second period.

Kendall Coyne notched what would be the winning goal in the second period.

Bruce Bennett via Getty Images Kendall Coyne celebrates the go-ahead goal with teammates.

Dani Cameranesi scored an empty-net goal with 13 seconds to play.

On the negative side, the Americans’ struggling offense required 42 shots to reach their tally.

“You would like to come out and score a whole bunch more, but as Finland does, they play very tough,” U.S. Coach Robb Stauber told Reuters. “We expected it and weren’t surprised by it at all.”

But they’ll take it.