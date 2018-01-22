3 USA Gymnastics Directors Resign In Larry Nassar Sex Abuse Scandal

“USA Gym Board of Directors executive leadership ― Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder & Treasurer Bitsy Kelley ― tendered their resignations, effective Jan. 21, 2018,” a tweet from the organization on Monday says. “The Board of Directors will identify an interim chairperson until a permanent selection is named.”

The announcement comes during Nassar’s sentencing hearing on 10 counts of first-degree sexual misconduct, which began Jan. 16 and will end later this week. The former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University team doctor has been accused of sexually abusing over 140 young girls under the guise of medical treatment over the course of two decades.