USA Women's Gymnastics Team Crowned World Champions -- Again

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team has come out on top once again.

Simone Biles and her teammates sailed to victory on Tuesday at the world gymnastics championships in Doha, Qatar, claiming the United States’ fourth straight world title.

Biles, widely considered one of the sport’s top athletes ever, had the top score in three events ― vault, uneven bars and floor exercise ― despite competing with a kidney stone.

The U.S. team ― consisting of Biles, Riley McCusker, Kara Eaker, Morgan Hurd, Grace McCallum and Ragan Smith ― posted a team score of 171.629. The women handily overcame the Russians with an 8.766 margin of victory, the largest at a major international competition since 2011, according to The Associated Press.

U.S. Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and Laurie Hernandez congratulated their fellow female athletes on the big win.

“CONGRATS!!!!!!” Raisman tweeted. “USA women’s gymnastics team continues to dominate.”

CONGRATS!!!!!! 🎈🎊🎉 😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊😊 USA women’s gymnastics team continues to dominate 😊 — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) October 30, 2018

The American victory follows a turbulent year for USA Gymnastics, the sport’s national governing body, which has been accused of covering up decades of sexual abuse against dozens of gymnasts by the U.S. team’s then-doctor Larry Nassar. The disgraced sports doctor pleaded guilty in November 2017 to charges of sexually abusing young athletes he treated.