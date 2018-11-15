Usain Bolt Brings Jamaica's 'Good Vibe' To London With New Restaurant

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt says he’s bringing “a little piece of Jamaica” to London by opening a restaurant in the city.

The retired eight-time Olympic gold medalist celebrated the opening this week of a London location of his restaurant, Tracks & Records — the first outside Jamaica.

“For me, it’s all about the good food, which is the first thing, and then the music and the good vibe,” Bolt told the Associated Press. “We’re just trying to bring a little piece of Jamaica here.”

Bolt, who gave the world his signature “to di world” pose as he broke world records and dominated in track and field, shared updates on Twitter about his restaurant’s launch event.

“It’s a very good look,” he wrote in one tweet.

“For me to actually bring Tracks & Records here was a no-brainer,” he said in an interview with “Good Morning Britain,” noting the Jamaican population in the U.K.