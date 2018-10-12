Usain Bolt Strikes His Signature Pose Celebrating First Goals In Pro Soccer

Usain Bolt introduced the world to his signature celebratory pose a decade ago as he dominated in track and field ― and he’s certainly maintaining his style now in professional soccer.

The Jamaican sprinting legend scored two goals on Friday in his first start for Australian professional soccer club Central Coast Mariners, following months of training stints with teams in Germany, South Africa and Norway.

The retired eight-time Olympic gold medalist, who broke his own world record in the 100-meter dash in 2009, has been in an “indefinite training period” with the Australian club with hopes of securing a place on the team for its upcoming season, The Associated Press reported.

“I’m here to prove to the world, as I said, that I can be a footballer,” Bolt said during a press conference on Friday, according to an ESPN video. “I can go push myself and see how far I can go.” He added: “I’m just excited to take it step by step and move forward.”

In a video posted on the Mariners’ Twitter page, Bolt can be seen celebrating his first goal in professional soccer with his signature pose, sometimes referred to as the “lightning pose” or the “To Di World” pose ― inspired by a dance in Jamaica called “to di world.”

The 32-year-old track icon helped bring the Mariners to their final score of 4-0, before he was substituted with about 15 minutes remaining, the AP reported.

During the press conference on Friday, Bolt said the Mariners had not yet indicated whether he had secured a spot on the team.

When asked what it was like to score his first goal, he said, “It was brilliant.”