Usher Tells STD Accuser: You Have No Proof

Usher is asking a judge to throw out a $20 million lawsuit from a Georgia woman who accuses the singer of giving her herpes.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Usher is asking the woman’s suit be dismissed since it does not mention if she had been tested before the alleged sex occurred.

He notes that the woman, identified only as “Jane Doe” in the suit, may have already been infected with herpes by “a previous sexual partner” or that the woman might have contacted it after the alleged encounter.

Usher also argues the woman assumed the risk of getting herpes when she engaged in “casual, unprotected sexual intercourse and/or oral sex.”

TMZ notes that Usher hasn’t denied he could have given her herpes.

Last month, it was revealed that Usher reportedly settled a similar suit for $1 million. However, he has never confirmed or denied that he has contracted the virus.

Usher is facing two other similar suits: one from a male identified only as John Doe, and the other from a woman named Quantasia Sharpton.

She came forward earlier this month saying that Usher put her at risk for herpes by failing to disclose it before they had sex.