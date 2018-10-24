Utah Lawmaker's Weird Encounter With A Marijuana Gummy Bear Goes Viral

Specifically, a gummy bear.
Democratic state Sen. Jim Dabakis ― a self-described “marijuana virgin” ― traveled to Las Vegas, where pot is legal, to show his fellow lawmakers that the drug was “no big deal.” He then shared much of the experience on Facebook.
Utah will vote on a proposal to legalize marijuana for medicinal use in November; the legislature also plans to consider a medical marijuana initiative after the election.
In his first video, Dabakis visited a marijuana dispensary and obtained his gummy bear.
“I thought it was about time that at least one legislator knew a little bit about marijuana before we changed all the laws,” he said.
“I have to admit somewhat shyly I have never tasted, smoked, eaten, shot up, marijuana in my life,” Dabakis added as he showed off a $30 packet of gummies and ate half a bear.
“I wouldn’t recommend it as a sheer candy,” he declared. “It’s a little bit bitter.”
The first video concluded with a promise to return later to share his experience, which Dabakis did in a second video that was posted on Monday.
“I made it back. I’m healthy,” Dabakis said after returning to Utah. “I wouldn’t suggest shooting up marijuana to anybody, but I’ll tell you: I think it’s a lot of ho-hum. I think the ‘Reefer Madness’ crowd, guys, you need to try it. It’s not that big a deal.”
Dabakis later told the Salt Lake Tribune that the comment about “shooting up” marijuana was a joke.
Dabakis said he felt “a little high,” but the experience with the drug didn’t change his life. He also urged everyone to “mellow out” on the issue:
Dabakis concluded by encouraging voters to pass the measure.