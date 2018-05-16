High-End Jeweler Unveils New Pendant Design That Looks A Lot Like... Um...

It’s supposed to be a gem resting between two fingers. But the image of a new pendant that was shared by London jeweler Theo Fennell gave the impression of something else entirely:
Lukas Grewenig created the pendant as part of the company’s Gilded Youth program, which recognizes the work of jewelry students. Its design was supposed to represent how a goldsmith assesses a gem “by placing it between their index and middle finger.” However, comments on Theo Fennell’s Instagram page indicated that some people saw a vulva, albeit a bejeweled one.
“This is a vag?” wrote a commenter with the username amber_alissa1989.
″...I know what it’s supposed to be, but this def looks like a pierced vagina,” wrote naturesenigma.
“I am so glad I am not the only one that didn’t see fingers,” said nikitamistralatkinson.
People on Twitter shared those sentiments:
For those who wish a closer look, the piece will be on display at the company’s store in London this week.