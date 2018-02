These 14 Essentials For a Cozy Night In Are Just What Your Valentine Ordered

Not everybody enjoys gussying up on Valentine’s Day to head to a restaurant so overcrowded you can eavesdrop on the couple sitting next to you. Sometimes we just want to skip the cheesiness and have a quiet night in with our person, just be ourselves, and enjoy each other’s company without the added frills.

Just because you’re opting to ditch the little black dress and cocktails in favor of PJs and Trader Joe’s wine doesn’t mean you can’t plan something special for a romantic night in.

Whether you’re cozying up under the comfiest blanket for a Netflix and chill sesh, or cooking a romantic dinner with your favorite $10 bottle of wine, these essentials will make your Valentine’s night in the coziest one yet:

A pair of classic bathrobes Parachute Get them at Parachute

This candle to let them know how you really feel Etsy Get it on Etsy

These leggings that are both comfy and cute Nordstrom Get them at Nordstrom

Bath salts to take your bath game to the next level Parachute Get it at Parachute

Chocolates, because what would a Valentine's Day be without them? Godiva Get them at Godiva

A cute set of mugs to wake up the next day with Etsy Get them on Etsy

This plush throw to amp up your Netflix & Chill sesh Nordstrom Get it at Nordstrom

Massage oil to bring the spa home Dermstore Get it at Dermstore

Bath bombs because regular baths are boring Amazon Get them on Amazon

An Amazon Prime video membership to "watch" all the movies Amazon Get it on Amazon

These waffle slippers so you're comfy from head to toe Parachute Get them at Parachute

A bottle or three of wine to keep the night going Wine of The Month Get a membership or single bottles at Wine of the Month Club

Sexy yet ethical lingerie to spice things up for the night-in Nordstrom Get it at Nordstrom

And these fancy wine glasses to emulate that restaurant feel without the overpriced check Nordstrom Get the set at Nordstrom