02/01/2018 04:24 pm ET

These 14 Essentials For a Cozy Night In Are Just What Your Valentine Ordered

Take Netflix and chill to the next level 💘

By Amanda Pena
svetikd via Getty Images

Not everybody enjoys gussying up on Valentine’s Day to head to a restaurant so overcrowded you can eavesdrop on the couple sitting next to you. Sometimes we just want to skip the cheesiness and have a quiet night in with our person, just be ourselves, and enjoy each other’s company without the added frills.

Just because you’re opting to ditch the little black dress and cocktails in favor of PJs and Trader Joe’s wine doesn’t mean you can’t plan something special for a romantic night in.

Whether you’re cozying up under the comfiest blanket for a Netflix and chill sesh, or cooking a romantic dinner with your favorite $10 bottle of wine, these essentials will make your Valentine’s night in the coziest one yet:

  • A pair of classic bathrobes
    Parachute
    Get them at Parachute.
  • This candle to let them know how you really feel
    Etsy
    Get it on Etsy.
  • These leggings that are both comfy and cute
    Nordstrom
    Get them at Nordstrom.
  • Bath salts to take your bath game to the next level
    Parachute
    Get it at Parachute.
  • Chocolates, because what would a Valentine's Day be without them?
    Godiva
    Get them at Godiva.
  • A cute set of mugs to wake up the next day with
    Etsy
    Get them on Etsy.
  • This plush throw to amp up your Netflix & Chill sesh
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • Massage oil to bring the spa home
    Dermstore
    Get it at Dermstore.
  • Bath bombs because regular baths are boring
    Amazon
    Get them on Amazon.
  • An Amazon Prime video membership to "watch" all the movies
    Amazon
    Get it on Amazon.
  • These waffle slippers so you're comfy from head to toe
    Parachute
    Get them at Parachute.
  • A bottle or three of wine to keep the night going
    Wine of The Month
    Get a membership or single bottles at Wine of the Month Club.
  • Sexy yet ethical lingerie to spice things up for the night-in
    Nordstrom
    Get it at Nordstrom.
  • And these fancy wine glasses to emulate that restaurant feel without the overpriced check
    Nordstrom
    Get the set at Nordstrom.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

