Let the friendly husband-wife rivalry begin.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey made their “Dancing with the Stars” debut during Monday night’s premiere, dancing with their respective professional partners Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (who also happen to be married).

Nick, whom some consider the favorite to win the coveted Mirrorball, performed a cha-cha to Pharrell Williams’ “Come Get It Bae,” earning a total score of 18/30. Not terrible, but not great. Then again, the season just started.

Then it was Vanessa’s turn. The TV personality also performed a cha-cha, complete with a baby stroller, to a clean rendition of Kesha’s “Woman.” She’s clearly got the moves, and the judges took note ― Vanessa and Chmerkovskiy earned a score of 21/30 for the routine, placing them in third.

Two performers with plenty of dance experience, violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling and Broadway performer Jordan Fisher, came in first and second, respectively.