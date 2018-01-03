Vape Review: 6 Reasons to Invest in the Boundless CFX Vaporizer

Reputation:

Boundless have blown the vaporizer market wide open with their selection of portable vapes. Product quality, price and reputation are all very important things to consider when picking the right vape for you. Boundless Technologies are quickly becoming famed for their clever marketing, their high quality products and the affordability to match. With a range of Vaporizers from the very bottom of the spectrum to the very top it is quickly becoming one of the heavyweights of the vaporizer world. A nice touch associated with Boundless is their promise to hand test every unit before it leaves the building. We will take a closer look at the Boundless CFX vaporizer in this article, a particularly impressive unit.

Flavor

Flavor is an enormous part of the vaping world. All vaporizers are different, and all create different kinds and qualities of vapor. Some of us prefer dense, thick clouds while some of us prefer the lighter more flavorsome style of vapor. The Boundless CFX has it both. Described as hitting like a mighty, the flavor it creates is impressive. It's generally flavor or vapor with most vaporizers however, the design team at Boundless tech have created an excellent example of how both can be implemented in their Boundless CFX Vaporizer. The use of a ceramic chamber plays an integral part in the quality of the flavor the Boundless CFX vape can make. The plastic mouthpiece doesn’t affect the flavor as you would expect and this coupled with low draw resistance and smooth air flow provides us with some powerful, tasty vapor.

Chamber

Using a ceramic chamber to ensure the most even heating and air flow throughout the Boundless CFX Vaporizer is quickly gaining popularity. The use of ceramic for the chamber is becoming more commonly seen in vaporizers today. The benefits to using ceramic include the taste it can produce along with faster heat up times. The reasons why ceramic does not taint the flavor of your vapour is because it reacts better to the heat than the traditional titanium or steel based chambers. The ceramic chamber acts as an oven and heats your materials from the inside out. The chamber in the Boundless CFX Vaporizer is unmatchable for size. With a capacity for up to 1g of finely ground herbs boundless have entered unknown territory unveiling a chamber of this size.

Accessories

The accessories which come with a vaporizer can sometimes be a disappointment. Not all manufacturers provide us with the tools we need and many only give a basic selection. With the Boundless CFX Vaporizer this is not the case, as a wide range of utensils from a cleaning brush to two different kinds of charger the box opening can be a lot of fun. Included are 1 x Boundless CFX Vaporizer, 1 x DC Charger,1 x User Manual, 1 x USB Cable, 1 x Wax/Concentrate Pod,1 x Cleaning Brush,1 x Packing Tool. A very tidy selection. The Boundless CFX has many replaceable items such as the screen ensuring you that accidents won’t leave you with an expensive paperweight. The inclusion of a concentrate pod is a very helpful addition as not all dry herb vaporizers give you the option to use your favorite oils, waxes or concentrates.

Full Color Display

The display screen on the Boundless CFX Vaporizer is one of, if not the most impressive i've seen. Using a 1.7 inch TFT screen, the CFX clearly displays all the functions of the vaporizer in the finest quality color on the market. The temperature is shown on what looks similar to a speedometer while the set temperature is displayed digitally. The clarity and design of the screen is extremely impressive when you consider the price range it falls into. The screen isn’t the only impressive feature however with the functionality of the unit being thankfully straightforward and easy to use it's clear as day how the Boundless CFX Vaporizer is gaining popularity like it is.

2 Option Charging

A very helpful advantage to the CFX is the inclusion of two forms of charging. As mentioned before, Boundless provide us with both the DC charger and a USB alternative. Depending on your circumstances, you can decide which you prefer however it is known to be faster to charge using the wall adapter. The battery life shouldn't be affected by switching between means of charge and while we all don't enjoy waiting for things to charge it is an inevitable part of owning a portable vape. The battery itself is actually quite good and can last a significant amount of sessions considering its price. A nice feature provided by the Boundless CFX Vaporizer is how it times the length of your sessions and displays them on-screen. A nice way of keeping track.