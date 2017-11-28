Thanksgiving may have come and gone, but that was just the start of a busy holiday season of parties, office events, family gatherings, and so many other occasions that call for a festive look.

Instead of pulling out your usual go-to little black dress, why not switch things up this holiday season with a deliciously soft velvet party dress? Velvet is one of our trends of the season ― both for clothing and home decor.

Whether you want to stun with a gorgeous jewel tone or want a modern revival of the classic LBD in black velvet, these 18 dresses have got you covered this holiday season.

Here are our favorite holiday party dresses that are sure to satisfy your velvet craving: